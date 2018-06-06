State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Meske named head coach at Cabot

Cabot High School has hired Chris Meske as its next boys basketball coach.

Meske, who has 21 years of coaching experience at Greenwood, Magnolia, Fountain Lake and Malvern, replaces the recently retired Jerry Bridges.

Meske said the Cabot position appealed to him and his growing family.

"I've got two little ones, 8 and 4, and I really wanted to find a great place to nurture them in both the short and long term," Meske said. "Cabot is growing, and I think it will be a great benefit for our kids."

Cabot finished 18-11 last season, 6-8 in the 7A-Central. The Panthers were bounced from the 7A state tournament in the first round.

"I know that conference play will be a challenge, but I've been in challenges before and I'm always up for them," Meske said. "Night in and night out, we'll be involved with a lot of tough games, but we will embrace it."

Meske, 43, spent four years as the head coach at Greenwood, four years at Magnolia, six years at Fountain Lake and five years at Malvern. Meske coached the Leopards to a 31-3 mark during the 2015-2016 season, taking the Leopards to the Class 4A state championship game.

LR Central to rename fieldhouse

Little Rock Central will rename its basketball fieldhouse after former coaches Eddie Boone and Oliver Fitzpatrick.

The ceremony will take place in the fall when Central hosts Forrest City. The date of the game will be announced at a later date.

Boone coached at Central from 1974-1994, where he led the Tigers to four state championships and eight district championships. Fitzpatrick came to Central in 1990 and served two stints as the boys basketball coach from 1994-2001 and 2003-2018. He led the Tigers to two state championships and five conference titles.

BASEBALL

Lyon pitcher earns All-America honors

Lyon College right-handed pitcher Tyson Campbell was named second-team NAIA All-American on Tuesday.

Campbell had a 13-2 record in his first season at Lyon. His 13 victories tied a single-season record at Lyon and were tied for the fourth most in the NAIA. Campbell finished the year with a 2.78 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings pitched.

The 116 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single season in Lyon baseball history. Campbell pitched a team-high eight complete games this season with two combined shutouts.

In addition, Campbell was named co-American Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Year, the AMC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-AMC selection. He was also selected as the AMC Pitcher of the Week twice during the season.

Sports on 06/06/2018