Several people have 'significant injuries' after 2-vehicle crash, North Little Rock police say

A North Little Rock police spokeswoman said multiple people were taken to nearby hospitals for "significant injuries" after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Amy Cooper said officers were sent at 12:20 p.m. to the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Cypress Street in response to the wreck.

The east and westbound lanes of traffic in the area were closed around 1 p.m., the department wrote on Twitter, and motorists were told to expect delays.

A call to police for further information was not returned by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

