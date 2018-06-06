Home / Latest News /
Several people have 'significant injuries' after 2-vehicle crash, North Little Rock police say
A North Little Rock police spokeswoman said multiple people were taken to nearby hospitals for "significant injuries" after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Amy Cooper said officers were sent at 12:20 p.m. to the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Cypress Street in response to the wreck.
The east and westbound lanes of traffic in the area were closed around 1 p.m., the department wrote on Twitter, and motorists were told to expect delays.
A call to police for further information was not returned by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
