VIDEO: Man charged with DUI in armored vehicle theft

9:30 a.m. UPDATE:

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state police say a soldier who was chased by police for more than 60 miles after he stole an armored personnel carrier from a National Guard base was driving under the influence of drugs.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Joshua Philip Yabut of Richmond. He also was charged with felony counts of eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police declined to comment on Yabut's motive for stealing the vehicle from Fort Pickett Tuesday evening. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Yabut is being held at the Richmond jail. It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.

EARLIER:

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say they arrested a soldier who stole an armored personnel carrier from a National Guard base and was chased by police for more than 60 miles.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the vehicle, which drives on tracks like a tank, topped out at speeds of about 45 mph. Police couldn't stop it, so they ended up escorting it, sirens blazing, ahead and behind it before the man finally stopped and go out near Richmond's City Hall.

Authorities have not identified the driver. Witnesses said he got out and started walking around before police sent a dog to attack him, shot him with a Taser and took him into custody.