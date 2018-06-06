Home / Latest News /
White man pleads guilty to enslaving mentally disabled black worker
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:25 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A white South Carolina restaurant manager has pleaded guilty to abusing and enslaving a mentally challenged black employee.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Bobby Paul Edwards of Conway, S.C., pleaded guilty Monday to one count of forced labor. Prosecutors say Edwards admitted using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to compel a man with an intellectual disability to work for more than 100 hours a week without pay.
Authorities have said Edwards used force and threats to force John Christopher Smith to work as a J&J Cafeteria cook from 2009 until 2014. Court documents describe beatings with a belt, choking, slapping, punching with a closed fist and burning with tongs used in hot grease.
Edwards faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced later.
ARMNAR says... June 6, 2018 at 12:39 p.m.
Well, whaddya know? Seems this creep is a Josh Feuerstein-loving Trumpster!
htt ps://ww w.facebook.co m/bobby.edwards.1612?lst=639267217%3A100024106013527%3A1528306629
LRDawg says... June 6, 2018 at 12:55 p.m.
He'll be the slave where he's going....a sex slave
mrcharles says... June 6, 2018 at 1:36 p.m.
Well there is probably two sides to this story and good people on both sides and certainly no reason not to invite the criminal to a patriotic white person rally for mericans... whoops already held , and if you see the photos, very few blacks qualified to be real mericans so that is why they were not there.
Why didnt he bring up the defense of a white jesus told him a white man this action was biblical mandated?
