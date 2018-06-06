Woman, 62, faces battery count in bite at North Little Rock Walmart
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A 62-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after a woman said she was bitten during an altercation at a Walmart in North Little Rock, police say.
At the store at 4450 E. McCain Blvd., an officer saw Joann Williams strike the woman in the face in a checkout line, according to an arrest report. Williams was reportedly irate and crying when officers spoke with her.
The woman had a bite mark on her left leg, the report states.
Williams had been released from the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening and faces a third-degree battery charge, records show.
