U.S. B-52s' flyby draws China's ire

BEIJING -- China lashed out at the U.S. on Wednesday after a pair of B-52 bombers flew past a Chinese-held shoal in the South China Sea, amid escalating words and displays of military strength from the two major Pacific powers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying warned the U.S. against "hyping up militarization and stirring up trouble," while promising that China would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty.

The U.S. "doing whatever they want is risky and China will not be threatened by any military warships," Hua told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

This week's flyby near Scarborough Shoal, which China took from the Philippines in 2012, came after U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis accused Beijing of "intimidation and coercion" in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entirety of the sea -- resource-rich waters that include some of the world's busiest shipping lanes -- despite overlapping claims from neighbors including the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Tunisian loses post after migrants die

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Wednesday fired his interior minister amid recriminations over a capsized boat of migrants off the coast of the North African country in the deadliest shipwreck this year on the dangerous Mediterranean Sea route to Europe.

The announcement did not say why Lotfi Brahem was fired but came a day after Brahem dismissed 10 high-level security officials amid an investigation into the weekend disaster. An estimated 112 people were known to be dead or missing.

Officials have cited "security failures" surrounding the capsizing early Sunday of the old, overloaded boat near Kerkennah Island off the coast of the city of Sfax. The boat was carrying an estimated 180 people.

Among those fired based on preliminary investigations into the sinking are the heads of the judicial police and National Guard in Sfax and the head of the maritime border patrol in Kerkennah.

Authorities have said eight smugglers have been linked to the capsizing -- all of them from Kerkennah -- and police were trying to hunt them down.

Taliban attack on post leaves 6 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official said the Taliban have attacked an army post in the western Badghis province, killing six soldiers and wounding seven.

Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, said the attack late Tuesday set off a two-hour gunbattle, with the insurgents stealing ammunition and two army vehicles.

In the northern Baghlan province, police said a roadside bomb killed a civilian and wounded three others.

Afghan security forces have struggled in recent years to combat the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate, both of which carry out near-daily attacks across the country.

