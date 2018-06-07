ALL-NWADG GIRLS TRACK

ALL-NWADG TRACK Girls Runner of the Year: LAINEY QUANDT
SCHOOL Bentonville High
CLASS Junior
HEIGHT 5-8
POSITION Distance
THE SCOOP Won the Class 7A girls state titles in the 800 and 1,600 meters with a pair of thrilling races, and she also ran the final leg to help Bentonville win the 4x800 relay in the early stages of the meet. ... She came from behind to defeat Fayetteville's Rebecca Boushelle in the final meters of the 1,600, then had to hold off Cabot's Lauren Turner to win the 800 that day. ... Ran a personal-best of 2 minutes, 14.65 seconds in the 800 during the Meet of Champs, and her personal-best in the 1,600 was 5:09.60. ... Also ran the 4x400 relay at times for the Lady Tigers.
DID YOU KNOW Away from the track, she's a member of Bentonville's cross country and swim teams. She's also a science buff, particularly when it comes to biology. "I think it is so cool how the body works and the study of life. I think it's really unique how things are put together and made," she said.
QUOTABLE "Track season was really good," Quandt said. "I set PRs in almost all of my events, so I was pretty happy with that.
"Honestly, I like the 800 more, and I ran it more because I liked it more. It also worked out better for my teammates. I probably think the 1,600 at state had to be the defining moment. It was a really cool race, getting to run against Rebecca. At the end, both of us were just going at it and giving it our all."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
.
ALL-NWADG TRACK
Girls Athlete of the Year CHASTERY FUAMATU
SCHOOL Gentry
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 5-10
POSITION Shot put/discus
THE SCOOP Broke the Class 4A state record and the state overall record in the girls shot put with her throw of 44 feet, 2.5 inches during the Class 4A state meet at Pocahontas. She broke the previous Class 4A mark of 41-9.5 set by Sarah Pfeifer of Ozark in 2001 and the previous overall mark of 44-0.5 set by Rogers' Heather Lakey in 1997. ... Also won the Class 4A state title in the girls' discus with a 128-4, making her a two-time state champion in both events. ... Won the Meet of Champs girls discus title with a throw of 138-6, which was the state's best performance this spring. ... Broke the state indoor meet record for Class 1A-4A schools in the shot put with a throw of 42-3.25. ... Signed a national letter of intent in April to throw the discus and shot put at Arkansas State.
DID YOU KNOW Fuamatu was a true multi-sport athlete during her high school career at Gentry. She played volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter (she averaged 7 points per game and led the Lady Pioneers in rebounding and free-throw attempts) and split her duties between soccer (as a goalkeeper) and track in the spring.
QUOTABLE "I think it's crazy. It just doesn't seem real to me," Fuamatu said. "I was just going in there trying to break the Class 4A state record because I had thrown around 42 feet, but nothing past that. When I first saw that I had broken the overall state record, I thought it was crazy until I went and looked up the record.
"On my last throw, I thought I had just thrown about 41 feet, and I was shaking my head. I was going over to shag my shot, and when they announced '44-3,' I stopped, and I thought to myself 'Did they really just say that?' They called officials over to measure it again. I didn't know my coach was recording it, and I was trying not to freak out. It was crazy."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
.
ALL-NWADG TRACK
Girls Newcomer of the Year: BLAKELEE WINN
SCHOOL Pea Ridge
CLASS Freshman
HEIGHT 5-8
POSITION Sprints/jumps/hurdles
THE SCOOP Winn played a big role in Pea Ridge's girls winning the Class 4A state track championship this spring in Pocahontas. She was the Class 4A state champion in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, then finished second in the long jump, fourth in the 200 and fifth in the triple jump during the same meet. ... Her personal-best time of 15.59 seconds in the 100 hurdles was good for seventh in the state overall, and she had the third-best time in the 300 hurdles at 45.83 seconds. ... Competed in three events during the Meet of Champs, with her best performance being a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
DID YOU KNOW Winn not only is a multi-event athlete on the track, but she also is a multi-sport athlete. She split her time this spring between track and softball, where she played the outfield. She also plays shortstop on her travel softball team, and she plays basketball for the Lady Blackhawks.
QUOTABLE "It was a really good track season," Winn said. "I practiced a lot when I didn't have softball, and I had a lot of fun. Doing all those events could be crazy, but I just did what my coach told me to do.
"The defining moment had to be when I beat the Pocahontas girl in the 300 hurdles. She was probably about 50 meters ahead of me, and I came back. I don't know what kicked in, but I got there."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
2018 TOP PERFORMANCES
GIRLS
100
Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 11.72
Z'kiah Kuykandall, Gosnell -- 11.83
Jasmine Gordon, Arkadelphia -- 11.97
Grace Posey, Bentonville West -- 11.99
Kamaria Russell, Little Rock Central -- 12.11
Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 12.19
Tahila Moore, White Hall -- 12.20
Sierra Temple, Maumelle -- 12.21
200
Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 24.12
Z'Kiah Kuykandall, Gosnell -- 24.67
Kamaria Russell, Little Rock Central -- 24.68
Tajaia Paddio, Sylvan Hills -- 25.46
Grace Posey, Bentonville West -- 25.51
Raeghan Smithpeters, Springdale Har-Ber -- 25.54
Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 25.54
Darnisha Lykes, Lafayette County -- 25.54
400
Tamera Rhode, Russellville -- 56.94
O'Shayla Muldrow, North Little Rock -- 57.58
Sydney Suggs, Bentonville High -- 58.21
Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 58.26
Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 58.28
Ella Reynolds, Bryant -- 58.46
Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 58.62
Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 58.74
800
Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 2:12.96
Lainey Quandt, Bentonville High -- 2:14.65
Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 2:17.72
Emily Robinson, Bentonville High -- 2:20.53
Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 2:21.22
Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville -- 2:21.82
Staley Tatum, Mount St. Mary -- 2:21.86
Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 2:22.32
1,600
Gracie Hyde, Benton -- 5:08.54
Rebecca Boushelle, Fayetteville -- 5:08.69
Lainey Quandt, Bentonville High -- 5:09.60
Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 5:10.71
Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 5:13.39
Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 5:13.75
Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 5:14.83
Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers High -- 5:15.05
3,200
Rebecca Boushelle, Fayetteville -- 11:22.64
Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 11:24.62
Gracie Hyde, Benton -- 11:26.45
Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 11:30.44
Sara Holman, Conway -- 11:30.72
Tori Willis, Bentonville High -- 11:31.95
Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers High -- 11:38.28
Emily Efurd, Rogers High -- 11:39.49
Kaitlyn Christensen, Bentonville High -- 11:41.59
100 Hurdles
Claire Luallen, Maumelle -- 14.66
Kayla Scott, Bryant -- 14.97
Georgia Brain, Rogers High -- 15.07
Ally Swaim, Vilonia -- 15.25
Taylor Conway, Conway -- 15.52
Jayda Griffin, Texarkana -- 15.56
Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge -- 15.59
Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 15.61
300 Hurdles
Taylor Conway, Conway -- 44.32
Claire Luallen, Maumelle -- 45.56
Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge -- 45.83
Desi Meek, Decatur -- 46.06
Natalie Toney, Pocahontas -- 46.14
Martie Shockley, Alma -- 46.22
Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge -- 46.45
Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 46.62
4x100 Relay
Sylvan Hills -- 47.92
(Alexis Lee, Aliya Hatton, Mia Heard, Tajaia Paddio)
Little Rock Central -- 48.55
Camden Fairview -- 49.16
Bentonville West -- 49.11
Texarkana -- 49.20
Fayetteville -- 49.36
North Little Rock -- 49.42
Little Rock Parkview -- 49.45
4x400 Relay
Bryant -- 3:58.99
Rogers High -- 4:00.40
Bentonville High -- 4:02.03
North Little Rock -- 4:07.36
Sylvan Hills -- 4:08.24
Bentonville West -- 4:09.62
Springdale Har-Ber -- 4:09.62
Conway -- 4:09.97
4x800 Relay
Rogers High -- 9:34.63
Bentonville High -- 9:44.07
Fayetteville -- 9:46.37
Conway -- 9:54.81
Benton -- 10:05.52
Siloam Springs -- 10:09.02
Russellville -- 10:11.11
Springdale High -- 10:11.26
Discus
Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry -- 138-6
Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville -- 138-1
Jayla Bell, Sylvan Hills -- 127-8
Demya Gunn, Beebe -- 125-3
Z Smith, Conway -- 120-5
Sierra Towles, Sylvan Hills -- 120-5
Kenna Ebert, Springdale Har-Ber -- 119-0
Jasmine Hamilton, Texarkana -- 115-4
High Jump
Sydney Lane, Rivercrest -- 5-8
Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 5-6
Hannah Martin, Rogers High -- 5-4
Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 5-4
Ella May Powell, Fayetteville -- 5-4
Kate Lane, Russellville -- 5-4
Rondaishia McNeal, Osceola -- 5-4
Harlee Heath, Vilonia -- 5-3
Lexi Matlock, Bentonville High -- 5-3
Tatyana Norment, Forrest City -- 5-3
Jasmine Keener, Centerpoint -- 5-3
Destiny Meija, Decatur -- 5-3
Long Jump
Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills -- 19-6
Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 18-7.5
Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 18-4
Mikayla Slagle, Rogers High -- 18-0
Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 18-0.25
Kamaria Russell, North Little Rock -- 17-11
Ashtan Swanson, Paris -- 17-9.25
Keiunna Walker, Lonoke -- 17-8.5
Pole Vault
Edie Murray, Lake Hamilton -- 13-3.25
Emily Roberts, Springdale Har-Ber -- 12-5
Chloe Christian, Bentonville High -- 12-0
Lauren Sutherland, Fort Smith Southside -- 12-0
Grace Cole, Lake Hamilton -- 11-6
Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge -- 11-4
Annalee Buso, Greenwood -- 11-3
Mackenzie Moring, Sheridan -- 10-10
Shot Put
Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry -- 44-2.5
Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville -- 42-4
Anna Griffin, Bentonville West -- 39-10.5
Cetra Dale, Pulaski Mills -- 39-2
Stajah Hayes, Magnolia -- 38-7
Breauna Moore, Jonesboro -- 38-1.75
Madison Mallett, Russellville -- 38-0
Caitlynne Hudgens, Bentonville High -- 37-7
Triple Jump
Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville -- 38-11
Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 38-4.5
Chassidy Jermany, Magnolia -- 38-1
Tai'sheka Porchia, Camden Fairview -- 38-0
Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills -- 37-11.5
Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 37-11
Taylor Conway, Conway -- 37-8
Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 37-7.5
ALL-STATE GIRLS TRACK
Class 7A
Grace Posey -- Bentonville West
Kamaria Russell -- Little Rock Central
O'Shayla Muldrow -- North Little Rock
Ella Reynolds -- Bryant
Lainey Quandt -- Bentonville High
Lauren Turner -- Cabot
Rebecca Boushelle -- Fayetteville
Ali Nachtigal -- Rogers High
Kayla Scott -- Bryant
Georgia Brain -- Rogers High
Taylor Conway -- Conway
Jaren Hernandez -- Bentonville High
Hannah Martin -- Rogers High
Lexi Matlock -- Bentonville
Emily Roberts -- Springdale Har-Ber
Lauren Sutherland -- Fort Smith Southside
Sydney Suggs -- Bentonville High
Mikayla Slagle -- Rogers High
Adriana Kitchen -- Fayetteville
Jasmine Franklin -- Fayetteville
Anna Griffin -- Bentonville West
Kenna Ebert -- Springdale Har-Ber
Class 6A
Carly Strong -- Sheridan
Whitney Davis -- Searcy
Ann Dangha -- Little Rock Hall
Tamera Rhode -- Russellville
Josie Carson -- Lake Hamilton
Gracie Hyde -- Benton
Breya Clark -- El Dorado
Skyrie Ridley -- Jonesboro
Hadlee Hollenback -- Siloam Springs
Lauren Godwin -- Sheridan
Edie Murray -- Lake Hamilton
Grace Cole -- Lake Hamilton
Breauna Moore -- Jonesboro
Halle Thomas -- Russellville
Kaziya Woods -- Russellville
Jasmine Hamilton -- Texarkana
Class 5A
Victoria Ortega -- Maumelle
Aliah Rowe -- Maumelle
Emme Davis -- Maumelle
Adley Barham -- Maumelle
Sierra Temple -- Maumelle
Tajaia Paddio -- Sylvan Hills
Tahila Moore -- White Hall
Alia Hatton -- Sylvan Hills
Emma Buck -- Vilonia
Ally Swaim -- Vilonia
Emily Grace Calhoon -- Valley View
Dajua Hollis -- Little Rock Parkview
Rachel Barnhardt -- Greenbrier
Claire Luallen -- Maumelle
Martie Shockley -- Alma
Daviunia Jones -- Sylvan Hills
Aliya Hatton -- Sylvan Hills
Jordan Snaders -- Sylvan Hills
Felicity Watkins -- Sylvan Hills
Bryn Westby -- Vilonia
Shelby Duncan -- Vilonia
Reese Owens -- Valley View
Makalia Murphy -- Sylvan Hills
Jessica Brumley -- Valley View
Evelyn Maurras -- Valley View
Mia Heard -- Sylvan Hills
Johnaya Givens -- Little Rock Parkview
Chassidy Germany -- Magnolia
Cetra Dale -- Pulaski Mills
Stajah Hayes -- Magnolia
Jayla Bell -- Sylvan Hills
Demya Gunn -- Beebe
Class 4A
Tiana Wilson -- Hamburg
Z'Kiah Kuykandall -- Gosnell
Adelina Means -- Pea Ridge
Skylar Campbell -- Pottsville
Kennedy Timmerman -- Ozark
Alli Johnson -- CAC
Bekah Bostian -- Prairie Grove
Kendall Hays -- West Fork
Blakelee Winn -- Pea Ridge
Mariah Austin -- Monticello
Natalie Toney -- Pocahontas
Jaylynn Hampton -- Crossett
Jukarra Greenlee -- Ashdown
Cassidy Mooneyhan -- Pea Ridge
Alana Sisco -- Pocahontas
Hope Nichol -- Pulaski Robinson
Chastery Fuamatu -- Gentry
Porsha Randle -- Ashdown
Anissa Henry -- Warren
Class 3A
Sydney Lane -- Rivercrest
Brylan Willams -- Bald Knob
Rondaishia McNeal -- Osceola
Ashtan Swanson -- Paris
Alejandra Handie -- Atkins
Camya Hamilton -- Junction City
Katherine Elliot -- Jessieville
Sydney Gillham -- Hoxie
Caitlyn Fincher -- Rivercrest
Audra Blevins -- Melbourne
Jennifer Martinez -- Green Forest
Lyndsay Anglin -- Green Forest
Lucy Rios -- Green Forest
Karina Maravillas -- Green Forest
Aubrey Campos -- Greenland
Ellison Hill -- Greenland
Kaitlynn Cockerham -- Greenland
Campbell Hill -- Greenland
Fiona Wilson -- Greenland
Giselle Gonzalez -- Lake Village
Jenae Jennings -- Marshall
Taniya Keener -- Newport
Jill Robertson -- Jessieville
Alina Homan -- Jessieville
Lucy Mackey -- Harding Academy
Caroline Citty -- Harding Academy
Claire Cullins -- Harding Academy
Micah Fouts -- Harding Academy
DonnaJo Rowe -- Genoa Central
Savannah Knotts -- Genoa Central
Madelin Knotts -- Genoa Central
Victoria Hill -- Genoa Central
Class 2A
Halle Bennett -- Quitman
Sophia Pegues -- Quitman
Carson Rackley -- Quitman
Erin Stephens -- Quitman
Emily Williams -- Quitman
Haley Trawick -- Quitman
Darnisha Lykes -- Lafayette County
Elaijah Brown -- Earle
Makayla Bramblett -- Cotter
Abigail Gilkey -- Danville
Haley Shourd -- Conway Christian
Alysa Dohm -- Des Arc
Chloe Buie -- Bigelow
Jana Avery -- Parkers Chapel
Savannah Williams -- Bigelow
Jasmine Batson -- Blevins
Hannah Smith -- Magazine
Savannah Lovewell -- Foreman
Essence Flowers -- Clarendon
Kadi Downs -- Foreman
Grace Gwin -- Foreman
Kenzie Cowan -- Foreman
Hannah Barbaree -- Parkers Chapel
Ali Looney -- Parkers Chapel
Drue Thomas -- Parkers Chapel
Elizabeth Evans -- Murfreesboro
Hannah Green -- Magazine
Marie Reed -- Cotter
Madison Humphry -- Murfreesboro
Sydney Keaton -- Rison
Gracie Lester -- Eureka Springs
Class 1A
Leah Shellnut -- Jasper
Desi Meek -- Decatur
Alex Hill -- Alpena
Kiara Frazier -- Nevada County
Sierra Johnson -- Jasper
Ashylnn Bissell -- Acorn
Ariah Scoggins -- Mineral Springs
Becka Beard -- Maumelle Charter
Kaiden Carlton -- Omaha
Mary Helen Schaefer -- Haas Hall Bentonville
Lindsay Williams -- Omaha
Lauren Mitchell -- Mammoth Springs
Charlea Clark -- Jasper
Brianna Henry -- Nevada County
Carolyn Dixon -- Nevada County
Kynedi Hughey -- Nevada County
Josey Webb -- Acorn
Alyssa Warren -- Acorn
Amelia Still -- Acorn
Gracie Hill -- Acorn
Stephanie Sandoval -- Decatur
Deysi Rubi -- Decatur
Abby Tilley -- Decatur
Leticia Fuentes -- Decatur
Destiny Meija -- Decatur
Marleigh Dodson -- Norfork
Isabella Thew -- Mount Ida
Traci Barger -- Scranton
Kamryn Sutterfield -- Rural Special
Tai'Liah Edwards -- Nevada County
Sophie Jackson -- Acorn
