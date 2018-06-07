ALL-NWADG GIRLS TRACK

ALL-NWADG TRACK Girls Runner of the Year: LAINEY QUANDT

SCHOOL Bentonville High

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-8

POSITION Distance

THE SCOOP Won the Class 7A girls state titles in the 800 and 1,600 meters with a pair of thrilling races, and she also ran the final leg to help Bentonville win the 4x800 relay in the early stages of the meet. ... She came from behind to defeat Fayetteville's Rebecca Boushelle in the final meters of the 1,600, then had to hold off Cabot's Lauren Turner to win the 800 that day. ... Ran a personal-best of 2 minutes, 14.65 seconds in the 800 during the Meet of Champs, and her personal-best in the 1,600 was 5:09.60. ... Also ran the 4x400 relay at times for the Lady Tigers.

DID YOU KNOW Away from the track, she's a member of Bentonville's cross country and swim teams. She's also a science buff, particularly when it comes to biology. "I think it is so cool how the body works and the study of life. I think it's really unique how things are put together and made," she said.

QUOTABLE "Track season was really good," Quandt said. "I set PRs in almost all of my events, so I was pretty happy with that.

"Honestly, I like the 800 more, and I ran it more because I liked it more. It also worked out better for my teammates. I probably think the 1,600 at state had to be the defining moment. It was a really cool race, getting to run against Rebecca. At the end, both of us were just going at it and giving it our all."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

.

ALL-NWADG TRACK

Girls Athlete of the Year CHASTERY FUAMATU

SCHOOL Gentry

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

POSITION Shot put/discus

THE SCOOP Broke the Class 4A state record and the state overall record in the girls shot put with her throw of 44 feet, 2.5 inches during the Class 4A state meet at Pocahontas. She broke the previous Class 4A mark of 41-9.5 set by Sarah Pfeifer of Ozark in 2001 and the previous overall mark of 44-0.5 set by Rogers' Heather Lakey in 1997. ... Also won the Class 4A state title in the girls' discus with a 128-4, making her a two-time state champion in both events. ... Won the Meet of Champs girls discus title with a throw of 138-6, which was the state's best performance this spring. ... Broke the state indoor meet record for Class 1A-4A schools in the shot put with a throw of 42-3.25. ... Signed a national letter of intent in April to throw the discus and shot put at Arkansas State.

DID YOU KNOW Fuamatu was a true multi-sport athlete during her high school career at Gentry. She played volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter (she averaged 7 points per game and led the Lady Pioneers in rebounding and free-throw attempts) and split her duties between soccer (as a goalkeeper) and track in the spring.

QUOTABLE "I think it's crazy. It just doesn't seem real to me," Fuamatu said. "I was just going in there trying to break the Class 4A state record because I had thrown around 42 feet, but nothing past that. When I first saw that I had broken the overall state record, I thought it was crazy until I went and looked up the record.

"On my last throw, I thought I had just thrown about 41 feet, and I was shaking my head. I was going over to shag my shot, and when they announced '44-3,' I stopped, and I thought to myself 'Did they really just say that?' They called officials over to measure it again. I didn't know my coach was recording it, and I was trying not to freak out. It was crazy."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

.

ALL-NWADG TRACK

Girls Newcomer of the Year: BLAKELEE WINN

SCHOOL Pea Ridge

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-8

POSITION Sprints/jumps/hurdles

THE SCOOP Winn played a big role in Pea Ridge's girls winning the Class 4A state track championship this spring in Pocahontas. She was the Class 4A state champion in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, then finished second in the long jump, fourth in the 200 and fifth in the triple jump during the same meet. ... Her personal-best time of 15.59 seconds in the 100 hurdles was good for seventh in the state overall, and she had the third-best time in the 300 hurdles at 45.83 seconds. ... Competed in three events during the Meet of Champs, with her best performance being a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

DID YOU KNOW Winn not only is a multi-event athlete on the track, but she also is a multi-sport athlete. She split her time this spring between track and softball, where she played the outfield. She also plays shortstop on her travel softball team, and she plays basketball for the Lady Blackhawks.

QUOTABLE "It was a really good track season," Winn said. "I practiced a lot when I didn't have softball, and I had a lot of fun. Doing all those events could be crazy, but I just did what my coach told me to do.

"The defining moment had to be when I beat the Pocahontas girl in the 300 hurdles. She was probably about 50 meters ahead of me, and I came back. I don't know what kicked in, but I got there."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

2018 TOP PERFORMANCES

GIRLS

100

Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 11.72

Z'kiah Kuykandall, Gosnell -- 11.83

Jasmine Gordon, Arkadelphia -- 11.97

Grace Posey, Bentonville West -- 11.99

Kamaria Russell, Little Rock Central -- 12.11

Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 12.19

Tahila Moore, White Hall -- 12.20

Sierra Temple, Maumelle -- 12.21

200

Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 24.12

Z'Kiah Kuykandall, Gosnell -- 24.67

Kamaria Russell, Little Rock Central -- 24.68

Tajaia Paddio, Sylvan Hills -- 25.46

Grace Posey, Bentonville West -- 25.51

Raeghan Smithpeters, Springdale Har-Ber -- 25.54

Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 25.54

Darnisha Lykes, Lafayette County -- 25.54

400

Tamera Rhode, Russellville -- 56.94

O'Shayla Muldrow, North Little Rock -- 57.58

Sydney Suggs, Bentonville High -- 58.21

Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 58.26

Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 58.28

Ella Reynolds, Bryant -- 58.46

Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 58.62

Tiana Wilson, Hamburg -- 58.74

800

Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 2:12.96

Lainey Quandt, Bentonville High -- 2:14.65

Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 2:17.72

Emily Robinson, Bentonville High -- 2:20.53

Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 2:21.22

Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville -- 2:21.82

Staley Tatum, Mount St. Mary -- 2:21.86

Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 2:22.32

1,600

Gracie Hyde, Benton -- 5:08.54

Rebecca Boushelle, Fayetteville -- 5:08.69

Lainey Quandt, Bentonville High -- 5:09.60

Josie Carson, Lake Hamilton -- 5:10.71

Lauren Turner, Cabot -- 5:13.39

Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 5:13.75

Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 5:14.83

Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers High -- 5:15.05

3,200

Rebecca Boushelle, Fayetteville -- 11:22.64

Ali Nachtigal, Rogers High -- 11:24.62

Gracie Hyde, Benton -- 11:26.45

Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage -- 11:30.44

Sara Holman, Conway -- 11:30.72

Tori Willis, Bentonville High -- 11:31.95

Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers High -- 11:38.28

Emily Efurd, Rogers High -- 11:39.49

Kaitlyn Christensen, Bentonville High -- 11:41.59

100 Hurdles

Claire Luallen, Maumelle -- 14.66

Kayla Scott, Bryant -- 14.97

Georgia Brain, Rogers High -- 15.07

Ally Swaim, Vilonia -- 15.25

Taylor Conway, Conway -- 15.52

Jayda Griffin, Texarkana -- 15.56

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge -- 15.59

Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 15.61

300 Hurdles

Taylor Conway, Conway -- 44.32

Claire Luallen, Maumelle -- 45.56

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge -- 45.83

Desi Meek, Decatur -- 46.06

Natalie Toney, Pocahontas -- 46.14

Martie Shockley, Alma -- 46.22

Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge -- 46.45

Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 46.62

4x100 Relay

Sylvan Hills -- 47.92

(Alexis Lee, Aliya Hatton, Mia Heard, Tajaia Paddio)

Little Rock Central -- 48.55

Camden Fairview -- 49.16

Bentonville West -- 49.11

Texarkana -- 49.20

Fayetteville -- 49.36

North Little Rock -- 49.42

Little Rock Parkview -- 49.45

4x400 Relay

Bryant -- 3:58.99

Rogers High -- 4:00.40

Bentonville High -- 4:02.03

North Little Rock -- 4:07.36

Sylvan Hills -- 4:08.24

Bentonville West -- 4:09.62

Springdale Har-Ber -- 4:09.62

Conway -- 4:09.97

4x800 Relay

Rogers High -- 9:34.63

Bentonville High -- 9:44.07

Fayetteville -- 9:46.37

Conway -- 9:54.81

Benton -- 10:05.52

Siloam Springs -- 10:09.02

Russellville -- 10:11.11

Springdale High -- 10:11.26

Discus

Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry -- 138-6

Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville -- 138-1

Jayla Bell, Sylvan Hills -- 127-8

Demya Gunn, Beebe -- 125-3

Z Smith, Conway -- 120-5

Sierra Towles, Sylvan Hills -- 120-5

Kenna Ebert, Springdale Har-Ber -- 119-0

Jasmine Hamilton, Texarkana -- 115-4

High Jump

Sydney Lane, Rivercrest -- 5-8

Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 5-6

Hannah Martin, Rogers High -- 5-4

Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 5-4

Ella May Powell, Fayetteville -- 5-4

Kate Lane, Russellville -- 5-4

Rondaishia McNeal, Osceola -- 5-4

Harlee Heath, Vilonia -- 5-3

Lexi Matlock, Bentonville High -- 5-3

Tatyana Norment, Forrest City -- 5-3

Jasmine Keener, Centerpoint -- 5-3

Destiny Meija, Decatur -- 5-3

Long Jump

Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills -- 19-6

Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 18-7.5

Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 18-4

Mikayla Slagle, Rogers High -- 18-0

Carly Strong, Sheridan -- 18-0.25

Kamaria Russell, North Little Rock -- 17-11

Ashtan Swanson, Paris -- 17-9.25

Keiunna Walker, Lonoke -- 17-8.5

Pole Vault

Edie Murray, Lake Hamilton -- 13-3.25

Emily Roberts, Springdale Har-Ber -- 12-5

Chloe Christian, Bentonville High -- 12-0

Lauren Sutherland, Fort Smith Southside -- 12-0

Grace Cole, Lake Hamilton -- 11-6

Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge -- 11-4

Annalee Buso, Greenwood -- 11-3

Mackenzie Moring, Sheridan -- 10-10

Shot Put

Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry -- 44-2.5

Jasmine Franklin, Fayetteville -- 42-4

Anna Griffin, Bentonville West -- 39-10.5

Cetra Dale, Pulaski Mills -- 39-2

Stajah Hayes, Magnolia -- 38-7

Breauna Moore, Jonesboro -- 38-1.75

Madison Mallett, Russellville -- 38-0

Caitlynne Hudgens, Bentonville High -- 37-7

Triple Jump

Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville -- 38-11

Lauren Godwin, Sheridan -- 38-4.5

Chassidy Jermany, Magnolia -- 38-1

Tai'sheka Porchia, Camden Fairview -- 38-0

Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills -- 37-11.5

Breya Clark, El Dorado -- 37-11

Taylor Conway, Conway -- 37-8

Johnaya Givens, Little Rock Parkview -- 37-7.5

ALL-STATE GIRLS TRACK

Class 7A

Grace Posey -- Bentonville West

Kamaria Russell -- Little Rock Central

O'Shayla Muldrow -- North Little Rock

Ella Reynolds -- Bryant

Lainey Quandt -- Bentonville High

Lauren Turner -- Cabot

Rebecca Boushelle -- Fayetteville

Ali Nachtigal -- Rogers High

Kayla Scott -- Bryant

Georgia Brain -- Rogers High

Taylor Conway -- Conway

Jaren Hernandez -- Bentonville High

Hannah Martin -- Rogers High

Lexi Matlock -- Bentonville

Emily Roberts -- Springdale Har-Ber

Lauren Sutherland -- Fort Smith Southside

Sydney Suggs -- Bentonville High

Mikayla Slagle -- Rogers High

Adriana Kitchen -- Fayetteville

Jasmine Franklin -- Fayetteville

Anna Griffin -- Bentonville West

Kenna Ebert -- Springdale Har-Ber

Class 6A

Carly Strong -- Sheridan

Whitney Davis -- Searcy

Ann Dangha -- Little Rock Hall

Tamera Rhode -- Russellville

Josie Carson -- Lake Hamilton

Gracie Hyde -- Benton

Breya Clark -- El Dorado

Skyrie Ridley -- Jonesboro

Hadlee Hollenback -- Siloam Springs

Lauren Godwin -- Sheridan

Edie Murray -- Lake Hamilton

Grace Cole -- Lake Hamilton

Breauna Moore -- Jonesboro

Halle Thomas -- Russellville

Kaziya Woods -- Russellville

Jasmine Hamilton -- Texarkana

Class 5A

Victoria Ortega -- Maumelle

Aliah Rowe -- Maumelle

Emme Davis -- Maumelle

Adley Barham -- Maumelle

Sierra Temple -- Maumelle

Tajaia Paddio -- Sylvan Hills

Tahila Moore -- White Hall

Alia Hatton -- Sylvan Hills

Emma Buck -- Vilonia

Ally Swaim -- Vilonia

Emily Grace Calhoon -- Valley View

Dajua Hollis -- Little Rock Parkview

Rachel Barnhardt -- Greenbrier

Claire Luallen -- Maumelle

Martie Shockley -- Alma

Daviunia Jones -- Sylvan Hills

Aliya Hatton -- Sylvan Hills

Jordan Snaders -- Sylvan Hills

Felicity Watkins -- Sylvan Hills

Bryn Westby -- Vilonia

Shelby Duncan -- Vilonia

Reese Owens -- Valley View

Makalia Murphy -- Sylvan Hills

Jessica Brumley -- Valley View

Evelyn Maurras -- Valley View

Mia Heard -- Sylvan Hills

Johnaya Givens -- Little Rock Parkview

Chassidy Germany -- Magnolia

Cetra Dale -- Pulaski Mills

Stajah Hayes -- Magnolia

Jayla Bell -- Sylvan Hills

Demya Gunn -- Beebe

Class 4A

Tiana Wilson -- Hamburg

Z'Kiah Kuykandall -- Gosnell

Adelina Means -- Pea Ridge

Skylar Campbell -- Pottsville

Kennedy Timmerman -- Ozark

Alli Johnson -- CAC

Bekah Bostian -- Prairie Grove

Kendall Hays -- West Fork

Blakelee Winn -- Pea Ridge

Mariah Austin -- Monticello

Natalie Toney -- Pocahontas

Jaylynn Hampton -- Crossett

Jukarra Greenlee -- Ashdown

Cassidy Mooneyhan -- Pea Ridge

Alana Sisco -- Pocahontas

Hope Nichol -- Pulaski Robinson

Chastery Fuamatu -- Gentry

Porsha Randle -- Ashdown

Anissa Henry -- Warren

Class 3A

Sydney Lane -- Rivercrest

Brylan Willams -- Bald Knob

Rondaishia McNeal -- Osceola

Ashtan Swanson -- Paris

Alejandra Handie -- Atkins

Camya Hamilton -- Junction City

Katherine Elliot -- Jessieville

Sydney Gillham -- Hoxie

Caitlyn Fincher -- Rivercrest

Audra Blevins -- Melbourne

Jennifer Martinez -- Green Forest

Lyndsay Anglin -- Green Forest

Lucy Rios -- Green Forest

Karina Maravillas -- Green Forest

Aubrey Campos -- Greenland

Ellison Hill -- Greenland

Kaitlynn Cockerham -- Greenland

Campbell Hill -- Greenland

Fiona Wilson -- Greenland

Giselle Gonzalez -- Lake Village

Jenae Jennings -- Marshall

Taniya Keener -- Newport

Jill Robertson -- Jessieville

Alina Homan -- Jessieville

Lucy Mackey -- Harding Academy

Caroline Citty -- Harding Academy

Claire Cullins -- Harding Academy

Micah Fouts -- Harding Academy

DonnaJo Rowe -- Genoa Central

Savannah Knotts -- Genoa Central

Madelin Knotts -- Genoa Central

Victoria Hill -- Genoa Central

Class 2A

Halle Bennett -- Quitman

Sophia Pegues -- Quitman

Carson Rackley -- Quitman

Erin Stephens -- Quitman

Emily Williams -- Quitman

Haley Trawick -- Quitman

Darnisha Lykes -- Lafayette County

Elaijah Brown -- Earle

Makayla Bramblett -- Cotter

Abigail Gilkey -- Danville

Haley Shourd -- Conway Christian

Alysa Dohm -- Des Arc

Chloe Buie -- Bigelow

Jana Avery -- Parkers Chapel

Savannah Williams -- Bigelow

Jasmine Batson -- Blevins

Hannah Smith -- Magazine

Savannah Lovewell -- Foreman

Essence Flowers -- Clarendon

Kadi Downs -- Foreman

Grace Gwin -- Foreman

Kenzie Cowan -- Foreman

Hannah Barbaree -- Parkers Chapel

Ali Looney -- Parkers Chapel

Drue Thomas -- Parkers Chapel

Elizabeth Evans -- Murfreesboro

Hannah Green -- Magazine

Marie Reed -- Cotter

Madison Humphry -- Murfreesboro

Sydney Keaton -- Rison

Gracie Lester -- Eureka Springs

Class 1A

Leah Shellnut -- Jasper

Desi Meek -- Decatur

Alex Hill -- Alpena

Kiara Frazier -- Nevada County

Sierra Johnson -- Jasper

Ashylnn Bissell -- Acorn

Ariah Scoggins -- Mineral Springs

Becka Beard -- Maumelle Charter

Kaiden Carlton -- Omaha

Mary Helen Schaefer -- Haas Hall Bentonville

Lindsay Williams -- Omaha

Lauren Mitchell -- Mammoth Springs

Charlea Clark -- Jasper

Brianna Henry -- Nevada County

Carolyn Dixon -- Nevada County

Kynedi Hughey -- Nevada County

Josey Webb -- Acorn

Alyssa Warren -- Acorn

Amelia Still -- Acorn

Gracie Hill -- Acorn

Stephanie Sandoval -- Decatur

Deysi Rubi -- Decatur

Abby Tilley -- Decatur

Leticia Fuentes -- Decatur

Destiny Meija -- Decatur

Marleigh Dodson -- Norfork

Isabella Thew -- Mount Ida

Traci Barger -- Scranton

Kamryn Sutterfield -- Rural Special

Tai'Liah Edwards -- Nevada County

Sophie Jackson -- Acorn

Sports on 06/07/2018