Hot Springs pharmacy robbed at gunpoint, authorities say

A Hot Springs pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning, police said.

The holdup happened about 6:45 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 3660 Central Ave., according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses told officers that three people entered the store and demanded various drugs from the business. One of the robbers reportedly had a handgun.

The release states that the trio fled the store in an unknown direction. Authorities said that they are still gathering information and evidence.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.