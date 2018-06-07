Little Rock grocery store opens food truck, will serve southern staples

A grocery store serving central Arkansas for more than 40 years is now taking some dishes to the road.

Founded in 1976, K Hall & Sons Produce at 1900 Wright Ave. in Little Rock started as a wholesale grocery store and has since expanded its business to serve food.

The store's launched the Hall Bro's 2 Go truck — which has a slogan of "Hallin' Good Food" — on Saturday. It will cary a selection of southern staples like chicken-and-waffle bites, catfish and shrimp as well as Philly cheese steak fries, fried Oreos and chicken wings.

Little Rock native Daron Hall, 30, said that the wings, chicken-and-waffle bites and homemade lemonade were the top sellers on the truck's first day.

Daron said his brothers — 33-year-old David Jr. and 24-year-old Devin of Little Rock — were both onboard with the idea.

"About a year ago, we had a bunch of people inquiring but my dad [David Hall Sr.] said we did not have the time," Daron Hall. "It was my younger brother, Devin, who kept pushing him to get one, and now we finally got it," he added.

The truck will be taken to events and festivals across the state and will also be available for private catering.

As for now, Daron Hall said, the plan is to have the truck open Fridays and Saturdays after store hours at K Hall & Sons Produce, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exact location and hours of operation have not yet been determined.