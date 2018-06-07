Crashes on state roads kill 2 people

At least two people were killed and three people were hurt in crashes on state roadways Tuesday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A moped wreck Tuesday night in Northwest Arkansas left its driver dead and a passenger hurt, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. as 26-year-old Michael Turner of Fayetteville was driving north on U.S. 71 Business/South School Avenue in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary report.

The vehicle struck a curb on the highway's east side just south of West Ninth Street before leaving the road and striking a sign, state police said. The moped then fell into Tanglewood Branch Creek and hit a concrete retaining wall, according to the report.

Turner became "immersed" in the creek "with only his right arm above the water," the report said.

A 32-year-old passenger, Ladonna Huddleston of Fayetteville, was hurt in the crash, state police said.

Also Tuesday, a Sheridan teen was killed and two youths were hurt after a pickup crossed a highway's centerline and hit the Cadillac they were in head-on, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan in Grant County, according to a preliminary report from state police.

Anderson Shepard Jr. of Benton, 60, was driving a 2012 GMC pickup north on the highway when he crossed the road's centerline while in a curve, hitting a southbound 2003 Cadillac head-on, the report said.

The Cadillac's driver -- 19-year-old Baylee Brook Jacks -- was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Two youths in the Cadillac were listed as injured, though the report did not provide their names or information on the extent of their injuries.

Shepard was also reportedly injured in the crash.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police reported.

Metro on 06/07/2018