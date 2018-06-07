Cubs' Heyward's walk-off slam sinks Phillies

Cubs 7, Phillies 5

CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward hit a game-ending grand slam off Adam Morgan with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Heyward's drive sent the Cubs to their eighth victory in 10 games, and it came after Philadelphia's Dylan Cozens hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run against Brandon Morrow in the top half.

Kyle Schwarber started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Seranthony Dominguez and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by catcher Jorge Alfaro before Albert Almora singled, putting runners on first and third.

Morgan (0-2) came in and walked pinch-hitter Ian Happ to load the bases before Ben Zobrist forced a runner at home with a tapper to the mound. Heyward then connected for a long slam to right-center on a 2-2 pitch and got mobbed by teammates as he crossed the plate, the crowd letting out a deafening roar at Wrigley Field.

Cory Mazzoni (1-0) got two outs in the ninth. Anthony Rizzo homered against Aaron Nola, and Chicago won after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Philadelphia's Aaron Altherr greeted Steve Cishek with a tying, three-run home run in the sixth after Jose Quintana dominated for Chicago, but the Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.

Quintana gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran left-hander struck out 10 and walked two.

He threw 91 pitches and left to a nice ovation with a 3-0 lead after Carlos Santana singled to put runners on first and second.

Altherr then drove Cishek's first pitch to the center-field basket to tie it at 3-3.

Nola went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs and 4 hits.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 1 Matt Strahm and four other San Diego relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Padres beat visiting Altlanta to take two of three games in the series. Cody Spangenberg's triple and Manuel Margot's one-out single in the second inning gave San Deigo a 2-0 lead, and Freddy Galvis squeezed in a run in the eighth.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 (10) Pinch-hitter Alen Hanson had a tying, two-run home run off Brad Boxberger with two outs in the ninth inning, Brandon Crawford singled home Andrew McCutchen in the 10th and host San Francisco beat Arizona for its sixth victory in seven games.

PIRATES 11, DODGERS 9 Josh Harrison went 2 for 3 with a bases-clearing double, David Freese and Gregory Polanco drove in two runs each and Pittsburgh broke out of an offensive funk by outlasting visiting Los Angeles. The Pirates entered the game coming off consecutive shutout losses.

ROCKIES 6, REDS 3 Ian Desmond hit a two-run home run, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in two runs as visiting Colorado powered to a victory over Cincinnati. Scooter Gennett drove in two runs with a double and a sacrifice fly for Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 0 (13) Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in the 13th inning, Giancarlo Stanton went deep moments later and visiting New York beat Toronto its seventh victory in eight games. Judge ended an 0-for-15 slump by connecting off right-hander Joe Biagini for his team-leading 17th home run. Stanton's home run was his 14th of the season.

RED SOX 7, TIGERS 1 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Christian Vazquez each hit a solo home run and had an RBI double, while Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double as host Boston won its fourth consecutive game by beating Detroit.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 2 Bartolo Colon worked five innings for his 243rd career victory, matching Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic as Texas beat visiting Oakland. Jurickson Profar hit two hom runs, while Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman also went deep for the Rangers in the first four innings.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 5 Evan Gattis hit a two-run home run early and Yuli Gurriel added a two-RBI single in a four-run seventh inning that lifted host Houston over Seattle, ending a three-game skid for the Astros and snapping the Mariners' five-game winning streak.

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 2 Tim Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs to back Hector Santiago, who earned the victory against his former team as visiting Chicago beat Minnesota. Santiago allowed 2 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, RAYS 2 Anthony Rendon had 4 hits and drove in 3 runs, Tanner Roark pitched 6 innings and Washington routed visiting Tampa Bay to sweep the two-game series. Michael A. Taylor had 3 hits and 3 RBI, while Trea Turner and Juan Soto had 2 hits each for Washington, which has won 11 of its past 15.

ORIOLES 1, METS 0 Dylan Bundy (4-7) held New York to 3 hits while striking out 5 and walking 3 to lead visiting Baltimore to the victory and a two-game series sweep. Manny Machado's sacrifice fly off Mets closer Jeurys Familia (2-3) accounted for the game's only run.

INDIANS 3, BREWERS 1 Carlos Carrasco (7-4) struck out 10 and allowed 1 run in 7 innings, helping host Cleveland defeat Milwaukee. Michael Brantley hit a tying single in a three-run fifth, when Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead double and scored on Yonder Alonso's bases-loaded walk from Chase Anderson (4-5). Travis Shaw's RBI single had put Milwaukee ahead.

