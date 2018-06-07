Europe asks U.S. to free firms from Iran penalties

BRUSSELS -- In a letter to senior officials on President Donald Trump's administration, European foreign and finance leaders this week tacitly acknowledged that their efforts to preserve the West's nuclear deal with Iran were failing.

In the letter, sent on Monday to the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the European leaders cited "security interests" in requesting that companies in Europe be granted an exemption from U.S. sanctions that would be imposed as a result of Trump's decision to withdraw from the pact.

"In their current state, U.S. secondary sanctions could prevent the European Union from continuing meaningful sanctions relief to Iran," said the letter, signed by the finance and foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, all signatories to the 2015 accord with Tehran, and by Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign-policy chief, who oversaw the negotiations.

Without that sanctions relief, Iran has threatened to pull out of the deal. That "would further unsettle a region where additional conflicts would be disastrous," the ministers argue, asserting that the deal was "the best means through which we can prevent a nuclear-armed Iran," and that there appeared to be "no credible alternatives at this time."

The letter was reported on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.

The plea is considered unlikely to produce the relief the Europeans want, since the Trump administration's stated intention is to pressure Tehran into agreeing to an entirely new set of negotiations that would encompass its ballistic missile program and its support for hard-line regimes and militias throughout the Middle East.

The Europeans have been working with the State Department for some time to try to persuade Trump to remain in the nuclear agreement, which he has consistently called "the worst deal in history."

They proposed discussing parallel new sanctions on Iran for its missile program, its support of the Syrian government and its backing of the Houthi rebels in Yemen and of groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad elsewhere in the Middle East. But the Europeans failed to convince U.S. officials that they could fix the so-called sunset provisions in the original deal, which allow Iran to resume various nuclear activities after a period of years.

Tehran has always denied that it ever intended to build a nuclear weapon, though Western intelligence agencies said Iran tried to do just that before abandoning the effort in 2003. While Iran continued to work on ballistic missiles, there has been no evidence found of a nuclear weapons program since that date.

Iran negotiated the 2015 deal in order to get relief from crippling secondary sanctions, which Washington is now reimposing and which would deny access to financial systems in the United States to any company doing business with Iran.

The Europeans have been discussing efforts to shield their companies or to persuade them to continue doing business in Iran, possibly by creating a separate European financing arm or by extending loans from the European Investment Bank. But on Wednesday, the bank said it could not afford to ignore the U.S. sanctions, because it needed to maintain access to capital markets.

The European ministers asked the Americans for specific exemptions for companies, individuals and banks who invested in Iran after the deal went into effect on Jan. 16, 2016; for "key sectors," like health care, pharmaceuticals, energy, autos and civil aviation; and for banking with the Central Bank of Iran. They also asked for extended periods to wind down their projects for companies that choose to leave Iran, and they made it clear that other requests for exemptions would be forthcoming, including from individual European companies.

A Section on 06/07/2018