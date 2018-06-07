Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 07, 2018, 10:39 p.m.

Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:48 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contracts with reporters.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that James A. Wolfe, of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been arrested and indicted on three counts of false statements.

Wolfe was a longtime intelligence panel staffer and served as director of security for the committee, a position that gave him access to classified information.

Prosecutors say Wolfe lied to the FBI in December 2017 about contacts he had with three reporters. Prosecutors say he also lied about giving two reporters non-public information about committee matters.

Wolfe is expected to make his first court appearance Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Arkansas Online