Expect Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre to be 'smaller, more intimate' in future, panel leader says

A Thursday talk to update the public on the Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s future began with a lesson in how the venue got into financial trouble in the first place.

The Rep, located in downtown Little Rock, said in April it was suspending production operations, citing budget issues.

Ticket sales declined for several years, according to a news release. That, plus Little Rock’s changing theater landscape, “created a perfect financial storm," the release states.

Ruth Shepherd, who is leading the steering committee to navigate the Rep’s future, said Thursday at a Clinton School talk that “theater is inherently a risky business.”

“However,” Shepherd later added, the Rep has “tried to be all things to all people, when it comes to theater.”

She then pivoted to what the Rep is going to do in the future. The “Our Next Act” campaign is up and running to raise money for two matching grants, and the theater laid off two-thirds of their staff in May, Shepherd said.

A patron can expect that the new Rep will be “smaller, more intimate and community centric,” she said.

