Facebook draws ire over ties to China

WASHINGTON -- Facebook Inc. is drawing criticism from top U.S. lawmakers after the company revealed it had data-sharing partnerships with four Chinese consumer-device makers, including Huawei Technologies Co.

The leaders of the House and Senate commerce panels on Wednesday chastised Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg for keeping silent about the partnerships when asked at hearings in April about third parties that might be receiving users' personal data from the company.

Facebook also has missed a deadline to respond to follow-up questions from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, even after receiving an extension, Chairman John Thune said.

"All of this new information and new reporting, I think, raises even more questions," Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said at the Capitol. "And they haven't responded to the questions that we posed after the last hearings. So they have some explaining to do."

Facebook said in a statement Wednesday that it plans to respond to questions from the Senate by the end of the week. "We are working right now to provide substantive answers to the over 2,000 questions we received coming out of the April hearings," the statement said.

The criticism adds to growing tension between Facebook and lawmakers from both parties, who are increasingly questioning the company's data privacy and security practices. Zuckerberg testified for 10 hours over two days in hearings triggered by revelations that a British firm with ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign had in earlier years harvested information from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

The company on Wednesday confirmed the partnerships with four Chinese consumer-device makers after The New York Times reported about them. A top executive said the company was careful with the information provided through the partnerships, which were designed to help smartphone makers build custom versions of Facebook's app.

"Facebook's integrations with Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO and TCL were controlled from the get go -- and we approved the Facebook experiences these companies built," Francisco Varela, the company's vice president of mobile partnerships, said in a statement. "Given the interest from Congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei's servers."

Huawei, China's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, was founded in 1988 by former Chinese army officer Ren Zhengfei. Congress has barred the Pentagon from buying Huawei's gear, along with that of ZTE Corp., citing the companies' connections to the Chinese government and the potential for intellectual-property theft and spying.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the relationships didn't need to be disclosed because they were already public, announced by Huawei at least twice in 2011. Facebook mentioned Huawei as one of its partners in a 2012 blog post. The company also said other technology companies had similar arrangements.

Facebook's social network has more than 2 billion users worldwide, and it owns other popular divisions like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that he saw "a serious danger" that Facebook shared user information with Chinese device makers.

Thune and Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, the Commerce Committee's top Democrat, asked Zuckerberg in a letter late Tuesday whether he wants to now amend his April testimony that Facebook users have "complete control" over who sees their data and how that information is shared.

In light of the new report about partnerships with Chinese companies, the lawmakers also asked a series of new questions, including how shared data are stored and whether users or the Federal Trade Commission were ever aware of the data-sharing agreement. The company was given a June 18 deadline to respond.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Nelson slammed Zuckerberg on Wednesday for failing to mention what the senator called "yet another example of questionable business practices by Facebook that could undermine basic consumer privacy." He added, "It's hard to know what's true anymore."

"At our hearing with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, bipartisan members of the committee asked direct questions about Facebook sharing personal data with third parties," Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., said in a joint statement Wednesday with the panel's top Democrat, Frank Pallone of New Jersey.

"Clearly, the company's partnerships with Chinese technology companies and others should have been disclosed before Congress and the American people," they said. "The spirit of our questions about third-party access to user data should not have required technical knowledge of the legal agreements Facebook has with device manufacturers to get clear answers for the public."

Walden and Pallone said their committee continues to examine these issues closely with the ongoing audit of Facebook data practices, and it awaits responses from Facebook to written questions from the hearing.

"We strongly encourage full transparency from Facebook and the entire tech community," the lawmakers said.

Huawei said in an emailed statement Wednesday that it never collected or stored Facebook user data but had worked in the past with the social media company to make services "more convenient for users."

Zuckerberg has tried to strike a conciliatory tone in the wake of a data-privacy scandal. The former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, the British consulting firm at the center of the data-privacy dispute, took a more defiant approach in comments Wednesday.

Alexander Nix, who led Cambridge Analytica until it suspended him in March, shot back at accusations from British lawmakers that he or his company engaged in unethical business practices, abused information the company pulled from Facebook or played a role in Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

In a contentious hearing before Parliament's media committee, Nix said Cambridge Analytica did at one point have data on millions of Facebook users. The data were harvested from the social network without the users' consent. But, he said, Cambridge Analytica did not find the information useful and deleted it after a request from Facebook.

His comments contradicted evidence presented by a former Cambridge Analytica employee, Christopher Wylie, who has said the data were central to Cambridge Analytica's political consulting work for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Wylie has also suggested that Cambridge Analytica did advising work for the vote on whether Britain would exit the EU.

Nix criticized Wylie as a "bitter and jealous" former employee bent on sabotaging the company in order to start a rival business.

