Fishing hot spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass are biting Zoom Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs on the outside edges of grass in depths of 6-8 feet and 10-15 feet. They are biting topwater lures in shallow water at dusk and at dawn. Kentucky bass are good. They are off the grass line and also about 8-12 feet deep. Kentucky bass are biting crankbaits and jigs along rocky shorelines or points. White bass are biting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandits, and Bombers. Crappie are biting minnows early and late over brushpiles at 12-15 feet. Bream are biting crickets, worms or jigs on beds and brush piles at 3-12 feet. Blue catfish are biting stink bait and bream at depths of 8-10 and 20 feet. They had another 40-pound catfish caught last week off the shoreline.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Water is clearing. Water level and current are normal. Bass are biting spinnerbaits and crankbaits early and late. Bream are bedding and will bite worms in shallow water. Crappie are biting minnows at 4-5 feet. Catfish are being caught on trotlines baited with minnows or chicken liver.

GREERS FERRY LAKE Largemouth, smallmouth and Kentucky bass are biting well all over the lake. They are hitting topwater lures in places, and some bass are still on the bank spawning or guarding fry. Some are biting Texas-rigged or Carolina-rigged worms and lizards and crankbaits. Crappie are around brush piles or pole timber and are hitting jigs, minnows or Road Runners and crankbaits at 10-16 feet. Bream are very active coming off one of the first spawns and are biting crickets, nightcrawlers, small crankbaits and inline spinners up to 12 feet. Walleye are eating nightcrawlers on small chunk-rock flats at 10-18 feet. Hybrids and white bass are biting swimbaits, inline spinners and spoons throughout the day and night.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE Bream fishing is excellent with redworms or crickets. Bass fishing is good with crankbaits and working plastic worms. Catfishing is good with worms, blood bait, stink bait or chicken liver.

