Arkansas man accused of stabbing daughter's boyfriend

Authorities said they have arrested an Arkansas man accused of stabbing his daughter's boyfriend early Thursday.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred in the 3100 block of North L Street in Fort Smith, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Troy Shores, 60, stabbed 42-year-old Daniel Nicely once in the abdomen after overhearing a verbal fight between the victim and his 33-year-old daughter, the release states.

Officers said Nicely used the phone on North 35th Street to call police about 12:45 a.m. before being treated for injuries at a Fort Smith hospital.

Shores was charged with second-degree battery and booked at 5:20 a.m. into the Sebastian County jail. Records show he remained there Thursday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond.