Honesty gets high schooler disqualified

A South Dakota high school golfer cost herself and her team a state championship when she self-reported an error she'd made on her scorecard.

Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A girls state golf tournament Tuesday, with senior Kate Wynja finishing first overall for the second year in a row. Wynja, who finished several shots ahead, realized she'd submitted an incorrect scorecard, crediting herself with a 4 on No. 18 instead of a 5.

"I knew I needed to tell them," Wynja told the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls. "It was really sad, mostly because I knew what the result would be. I knew that I would be disqualified, and it broke my heart for the team. But I knew I couldn't leave without saying something."

She and her coach reported the violation to tournament directors, who had no choice but to disqualify her. That also meant her team finished second, not first.

Dan Swartos, a tournament director, called the situation "awful."

"I have so much respect for Kate to come up and do that," Swartos said. "I cannot say enough for that young lady and how much integrity that took, and how proud I am to have kids like that in South Dakota."

There has been an outpouring of support for Wynja on social media, with teammates and competitors joining in alike.

"That was a tough situation in general, but being surrounded by people who love me is awesome," Wynja said.

Father and son

John Senden missed the 54-hole cut at the Memorial, his fifth PGA Tour event since sitting out a year to be with 14-year-old son Jacob during his battle with a brain tumor. Jacob was with him at Muirfield Village, making it a great week until Senden got a stomach bug Saturday morning before his third round.

No worries. Jacob's tumor has gotten smaller after six radiation treatments and six rounds of chemotherapy that ended in November. His hair has grown back, and it about stood on the back of Jacob's neck when he had a chance to meet tournament host Jack Nicklaus.

"He was over the moon when he saw Jack," Senden said.

Senden now wears two bracelets on his left wrist, one gold and one gray. The gold one is for childhood cancer and has Jacob's first and last name. The gray one is for brain cancer and has "Senden Strong" written on it.

"We've had a really good week together," he said.

Drink up

Gabby DiMarco was enjoying a night watching the Padres take on the Braves. What she didn't expect was to make a catch that would cause her to go a little viral.

The San Diego native was enjoying a beer at Petco Park on Tuesday night when Ender Inciarte was at the plate in the top of the fifth. He popped a foul behind him that went high up in the stands. And wouldn't you know it, DiMarco made the catch -- in her beer. After standing up in celebration, she did the only thing you can do in that scenario -- she finished it with ease.

DiMarco spoke to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell about the awesome snag.

"It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup," she said.

Everyone around her encouraged her to drink the beer.

Sports on 06/07/2018