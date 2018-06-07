Hunters feeding county's hungry

Hunters kill more than 200,000 deer annually in Arkansas, and many are sharing their venison with neighbors that don't have enough to eat this summer.

Michael Carpenter of Sheridan, director of the Sheridan/Grant County Ministerial Alliance, has teamed with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, State Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, and Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, to provide packaged venison sausage sticks to low-income communities in Grant County.

It's called the Children's Summer Feeding Program, which started five years ago in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission was to provide additional nutrition for youngsters who participated in the free or reduced lunch program.

In 2017, Carpenter switched sponsorship to the Ministerial Alliance, which includes 20 churches and about 120 volunteers in Grant County.

"We're actually able to take it out into the community," Carpenter said. "We'll be going into Leola this summer, and we'll go door to door for the first time ever."

Through its Wild Game Meat Stick Program, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry provided 2,695 packages containing 8 ounces of processed venison sausage sticks to the effort, which will be combined with additional food products obtained from Pepsico to make sack lunches, Carpenter said.

"What I plan to do with these is feed it to high school kids in summer school and other programs," Carpenter said. "We plan to take it into the communities and see how it goes."

Carpenter said his volunteers serve an average of 50-60 meals per day, mostly in Sheridan and Clearwater.

Of course, volunteer efforts require money, and Carpenter cobbles it from a multiple sources, including Walmart, the United Methodist Foundation and the Arkansas Hungry Relief Alliance. Walmart contributed a $1,000 grant. The others each contributed $1,500 grants.

"We estimate it's going to take $30,000 this year," Carpenter said "We're only one-third of the way there. Once word gets out, we expect more and more churches will get involved. I sent out 95 letters to local churches and businesses asking for donations. We've got checks promised."

Holcomb and Maloch said they will contribute through a legislative charity auction.

"The auction will be June 14, and legislators are the servers," Holcomb said. "I've done charity auctions every year. Each of us that can help support a grant. It's not a big amount, but a thousand here and a thousand there adds up."

It takes money to process the venison, too, and that's where hunters can help.

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a community-minded organization that provides venison and other wild game to those in need. Through this group, organizations, businesses, and churches of many denominations have joined hunters to transform an abundant white-tailed deer population into a renewable food source for the hungry.

The organization exists entirely on donations, which you can make online in $1, $5 and $10 amounts when you purchase an Arkansas hunting license. Right now, the Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for controlled deer hunts on state-owned wildlife management areas. When you apply for a permit, the Game and Fish Commission asks if you want to donate during that process.

You also can donate through the Arkansas Hunters Feeding the website, arkansashunters.org, where you can learn everything you need to know about the organization.

Besides money, hunters can donate an entire deer to Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry through a participating processor. The deer must be field dressed and preferably quartered in a cooler. Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry cannot pay for field dressing or skinning.

If you do not field dress and skin your deer, ask if the processor will do it and be prepared to pay for field dressing or skinning charges.

You can also donate a portion of your processed deer to the organization. Tell your processor that you want to donate a few packs or pounds of processed venison burger to Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

Of course, the processor must be registered with the organization.

For five consecutive years, Arkansas hunters have checked more than 200,000 deer. The statewide bag limit is six deer, not counting bonus deer killed in the Deer Management Assistance Program.

Even if you kill three or four deer a year, that's more than the average family will eat, and it's more than the average freezer can hold. Many of us share venison with friends and family, but sharing with the community through Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry is an excellent way to share your venison with neighbors that don't have the means to procure their own.

