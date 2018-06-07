• Aaliyah Inghram, 10, shot in the buttocks as she shielded younger siblings and a cousin when they were caught in the crossfire during a shooting in an east Las Vegas parking lot, was presented with a medal for bravery by Clark County commissioners.

• Amanda Richardson, a humanities teacher at a Philadelphia high school, was suspended and police were called to investigate when she was accused of taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades, a school district spokesman said.

• Bobby Edwards of Conway, S.C., the white manager of a restaurant, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing and enslaving a mentally handicapped black employee, who worked more than 100 hours per week as a cook without pay, federal prosecutors said.

• Kal Patel, whose parents own a convenience store in Salina, Kan., said he has no regrets about returning a $1 million lottery ticket to a customer who didn't realize it was a winner when he left it on a store counter, saying, "Good deeds come back to help you, and bad deeds come back to haunt you."

• William Young, 54, of Columbus, Ohio, convicted of harassing a sheriff and his family over nearly two decades by sending dozens of threatening letters and creating slanderous websites after a 1999 arrest, was sentenced to 55 months in prison and barred from contacting his victims.

• Donald Traylor, 28, of Marion, La., faces an aggravated battery charge after Union Parish deputies said he pulled a knife on a woman who nearly knocked him out of his wheelchair when the two got into an argument because he refused to share his Vienna sausages with her.

• Bruce Steffenhagen, 56, and Nathan Martin, 37, face felony explosives charges after setting off two acid bombs to scare away two unwelcome houseguests at their home in Baldwin Park, Fla., deputies said.

• Milo Sutcliffe nearly died but is recovering after he reached down to discard the remains of a 4-foot rattlesnake he'd just decapitated with a shovel at his home near Lake Corpus Christi, Texas, and was bitten by the severed head, said his wife, Jennifer.

• Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell, two veteran rock climbers, scaled El Capitan, the 3,000-foot sheer granite rock wall in California's Yosemite National Park, in 1 hour, 58 minutes and 7 seconds, beating the old record by more than 20 minutes.

A Section on 06/07/2018