Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by slain central Arkansas real estate agent

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against a real estate firm from the family of a central Arkansas woman who was kidnapped and murdered while working there.

The suit, filed Sept. 29 by Beverly Carter’s husband and two sons alleges that Crye-Leike Real Estate knew that she faced “life-threatening” dangers while working in the real estate industry but never trained her to handle them.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox said in a court order that the case was filed outside the relevant statute of limitations.

Beverly Carter disappeared in September 2014 after driving to Scott to show a home to a client, later identified by police as Arron Lewis. Her body was discovered bound in duct tape and buried behind a concrete plant where Lewis once worked.

