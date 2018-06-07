Home / Latest News /
In letter to Arkansas high court, Pulaski County prosecutor calls drug court a 'catastrophe'
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
A letter from Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley to the Arkansas Supreme Court calls the county’s drug court a “catastrophe” and objects to a plan that would allow its current judge, Mary McGowan, to keep any existing cases.
The state’s highest court is considering a plan by circuit judges that would send new drug court cases to Circuit Judge Patti James but allow McGowan to continue hearing cases she has already begun.
In the letter Jegley sent Thursday, the prosecutor says McGowan bullies defendants and lawyers in her court. His letter also cites a 2014 study that says her program has a high rate of repeat offenders.
“I cannot in good conscience, or as an officer of the courts, participate in what I know is a program of manifest problems,” Jegley’s letter to the seven Supreme Court justices says. He also says his office doesn’t have the resources to staff drug courts in two separate courtrooms.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
RBBrittain says... June 7, 2018 at 1 p.m.
Then I suggest Jegley ask for more positions from the next legislature. Either that, or he should be removed from office for refusing to work with drug court in any configuration other than complete removal of the current judge. If drug court isn't working, I blame him more than Judge McGowan.
independentlythinking says... June 7, 2018 at 1:25 p.m.
Anything related to drugs, rather it be to legalize "pot", or arresting and prosecuting, and/or rehabilitating drug users, the state of Arkansas will most surely and consistently screw it up! It's all about power and greed. To hell with those caught up in their dysfunctional delusions!
LRAttorneyCrime says... June 7, 2018 at 1:42 p.m.
It is not Jegley or prosecutor's office, it is Judge McGowan. The defense bar as well as the PD hate attending court before her. She makes asinine rulings and continues people for 5-10 years or more. She told a defendant that the defendant had to drive intoxicated, because she took a drug screen at 3pm (she was prescribed a sleeping pill by doctor that she took at night) and failed (legally passed with prescription). After taking the drug screen at 3pm she drove to AA meeting (reported on sheet). Judge McGowan said "to fail a drug screen you would have had to take that medication within an hour of taking the urinalysis!" The defendant tried to explain that she took it the night before, but the Judge did not believe her and extended her for 6 months. The defendant had done absolutely nothing wrong, but the judge assumed she had drove (or went) to an AA meeting within an hour of taking a medication.
independentlythinking says... June 7, 2018 at 1:52 p.m.
They are all Goons, and they all need to go find "real" jobs and leave the important work to the common sense society!
Machiavelli says... June 7, 2018 at 1:58 p.m.
independentlythinking please return home. Your village is clearly missing its idiot.
pampaatty1 says... June 7, 2018 at 2:18 p.m.
I am amazed to find myself in agreement with Mr. Jegley. He is spot on in his description of the treatment of attorneys in open court. The judge is hostile and condescending. She is well acquainted with the facts in the file. However. she seems to forget that addicts pose a difficulty challenge to work with and are in need of a kind word now and then. Perhaps the prosecutor is pursuing a course that is warrented.
