Thursday, June 07, 2018, 4:47 p.m.

Little Rock Marathon reveals theme for 2019 race

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 3/4/2018 -- Drew Mueller pumps his fist in the air as he crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Little Rock Marathon on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Little Rock.

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

The Little Rock Marathon unveiled the theme for the 2019 races Thursday morning in a video posted to social media.

The competition will be space themed — and give a nod to classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey — in its 17th year.

The videos on Facebook and Twitter show two martians flashing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek in front of a cosmic background, complete with a flying saucer.

"You guessed it," a martian says. "A race odyssey."

The marathon and various other races will take place March 2-3. Registration is now open.

