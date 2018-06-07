Little Rock Marathon reveals theme for 2019 race

The Little Rock Marathon unveiled the theme for the 2019 races Thursday morning in a video posted to social media.

The competition will be space themed — and give a nod to classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey — in its 17th year.

The videos on Facebook and Twitter show two martians flashing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek in front of a cosmic background, complete with a flying saucer.

"You guessed it," a martian says. "A race odyssey."

The marathon and various other races will take place March 2-3. Registration is now open.