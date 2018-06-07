Home / Latest News /
Little Rock Marathon reveals theme for 2019 race
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
The Little Rock Marathon unveiled the theme for the 2019 races Thursday morning in a video posted to social media.
The competition will be space themed — and give a nod to classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey — in its 17th year.
The videos on Facebook and Twitter show two martians flashing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek in front of a cosmic background, complete with a flying saucer.
"You guessed it," a martian says. "A race odyssey."
The marathon and various other races will take place March 2-3. Registration is now open.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock Marathon reveals theme for 2019 race
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.