LR city manager to get 1% pay raise

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore received a 1 percent pay raise Tuesday.

The raise, announced just before midnight by the Little Rock Board of Directors after a closed executive session, is retroactive to January. It puts his salary at $191,132 in 2018.

The board hires, fires and sets the pay for two city positions: the manager and the city attorney. Both are typically reviewed together in February of each year. The evaluations were postponed this year to wait for an audit report of the city attorney's office.

The board was critical of City Attorney Tom Carpenter in last year's review, which was delayed after the board gave him a list of items to report back on.

The board started Moore and Carpenter's 2018 reviews a month ago but postponed Moore's to take more time to read his self-evaluation report and Carpenter's to ask for a report on certain items.

Carpenter's 2018 evaluation has still not been completed.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said Tuesday that the board is "quiet satisfied with [Moore's] performance and thinks he's done a fine job."

The 1 percent raise is consistent with what city employees received.

Metro on 06/07/2018