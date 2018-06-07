Massive Trevor Roberson updates his recruiting

Arkansas offensive line target Trevor Roberson joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds of Wellington, Texas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He made an official visit to Arkansas on April 13-15.

The latest on recruiting:

"Just trying to figure out where I'm where going pretty soon. Just trying to narrow everything. Trying to get to a top five or six now and we're just looking at all of the little details now."

Mother's thought's on the recruiting process:

"She's really supportive of the whole thing.is leading you and where you need to be. She once of again like everybody else just telling me go where your heart desires. Go where you feel comfortable and where God is leading you and where you need to be."

Decision:

"Hopefully sometime this summer. Anytime this summer I might be calling Coach (Dustin) Fry so we'll see."