MLB calls more Arkansans' names

The San Francisco Giants selected former Bauxite High School standout Ben Madison in the ninth round of the MLB Draft this week.

Madison, a right-handed pitcher who has played for Central Baptist College the past two seasons, was the 256th overall pick.

Madison compiled a 6-6 record and a 2.70 ERA for the Mustangs in 2018. He struck out 172 batters in 96 2/3 innings, setting a school record.

During his senior season at Bauxite in 2015, Madison went 5-1 with a 1.93 ERA. He struck out 88 and walked 21 in 50 2/3 innings.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior right-handed pitcher Justin Garcia was selected in the 17th round, 519th overall, by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Garcia was named All-Sun Belt Conference first team after going 4-5 with a 3.37 ERA in 36 appearances out of the bullpen for the Trojans in 2018. His 10 saves were tied for most in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Diamondbacks drafted Garcia as a starter, and his 12.27 strikeouts per nine innings ranked 12th in NCAA Division I.

Southern Arkansas University right-handed relief pitchers Nick Starr and Eric White also were drafted Wednesday.

Starr was selected in the 19th round by the Cincinnati Reds. He appeared in 18 games -- all in relief -- for the Muleriders this season, compiling a 2-2 record and 6 saves with a 3.77 ERA.

Starr, the No. 559 overall pick, also played for Conway High School and Connors State Junior College (Warner, Okla.).

White was a 26th-round pick, No. 767 overall, by the Philadelphia Phillies. He went 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 18 appearances for the Muleriders and led the team with nine saves.

The Kansas City Royals selected two University of Central Arkansas players -- outfielder Hunter Strong and catcher William Hancock.

Strong was selected in the 25th round (No. 752 overall). He led the Bears in hitting (.338), RBI (45), runs (50), doubles (19) and triples (4). The Sheridan native also hit five home runs.

Hancock, a graduate of Little Rock Catholic, was taken in the 31st round (No. 932 overall). Hancock batted .280 with 5 home runs and 13 RBI for the Bears this season.

Watson Chapel High School shortstop Gionti Turner was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 27th round (No. 823 overall).

Two Arkansas high school pitchers who have signed with SEC programs were late-round draft selections.

Jaden Hill, a right-hander from Ashdown, was drafted in the 38th round (1,143 overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals. The LSU signee compiled a 7-0 record with a 0.51 ERA for the Panthers. In 41 innings pitched, Hill struck out 85 and walked 12.

Watson Chapel left-hander Kaleb Hill was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 39th round (1,183 overall). The Ole Miss signee led the Wildcats to the Class 5A state championship game.

