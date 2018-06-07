Home /
Neighbors lands highly regarded in-state prospect
This article was published today at 5:52 p.m.
Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has added to an already highly ranked 2019 class by picking up a commitment from an in-state prospect today.
Springdale guard Marquesha Davis (6-0) has picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston, Georgia Tech and several others.
Davis was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second team and Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team after averaging 21 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3 steals per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. She eclipsed 1,000 career points this past season as well.
She averaged 15 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals as a sophomore. Davis was also named an Adidas Uprising All-American Camp selection last year.
Prior to Davis' pledge, ProspectsNation.com rated Arkansas' class No. 3 in the nation behind Maryland and Louisville.
The the class also includes center Destinee Oberg (6-2) of Burnsville (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels, wing Ginger Reece (5-10) of Lawton (Okla.) Eisenhower and point guard Makayla Daniels (5-7) of Frederick High School in Maryland.
Oberg is rated a 4 ½-star prospect, the No. 4 post player and No. 26 overall prospect. Reece is a four-star recruit, the No. 16 wing and No. 64 prospect.
