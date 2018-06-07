New downtown Little Rock restaurant sets opening date

Assuming all permits come through on time, June 18 is now the target opening date for Ira's, 311 Main St., Little Rock, with lunch service starting July 2.

Namesake Ira Mittelman brags in a recent Facebook post that he'll be serving exclusively grass-fed beef from Tasmania: "The cows go from mother's milk to grass. They never eat anything else. They spend their lives in the pasture, never in a stockyard."

The fairly upscale menu will include a filet and a rib-eye, plus gravlax, Gulf Coast oysters on the half-shell, lamb shanks, duck in a Grand Marnier sauce, salmon en papillote, shrimp and Gouda chipotle grits, cioppino and linguine with basil pesto or clam sauce.

Oh, and Mittelman has added Jeffrey Moore, formerly of B-Side and the Terry's Finer Foods, to his kitchen staff. The bar will open at 4 p.m.; dinner starts at 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday with closing hours depending on the volume of business. Mittelman will share valet parking with the other four restaurant-bars already open on that block (Bruno's, Samantha's, Soul Fish and Brewski's) and presumably with his next-door neighbor, the downtown branch of west Little Rock Asian-fusion restaurant A.W. Lin's, which is still in progress with a late-fall target opening. Ira's phone number is (501) 902-4911; the website: irasrestaurant.com.