Subscribe Register Login

Former lobbyist pleads guilty in bribery scheme involving three Arkansas senators

Thursday, June 07, 2018, 2:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.

signs-of-life-this-feb-3-image-provided-by-nasa-shows-a-self-portrait-of-the-mars-rover-curiosity-nasas-curiosity-rover-has-uncovered-signs-of-an-ancient-freshwater-lake-on-mars-that-may-have-teemed-with-microbes-for-tens-of-millions-of-years-far-longer-than-scientists-had-imagined-new-research-suggests

PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIGNS OF LIFE: This Feb. 3 image provided by NASA shows a self portrait of the Mars rover Curiosity. NASA’s Curiosity rover has uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars that may have teemed with microbes for tens of millions of years, far longer than scientists had imagined, new research suggests.



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — New Mars discoveries are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

NASA scientists reported Thursday the Mars rover Curiosity has found potential building blocks of life in an ancient lakebed. The organic molecules preserved in 3 billion-year-old bedrock suggest conditions at Mars may have once been conducive to life. That leaves open the possibility that microorganisms once populated the red planet — and still might.

Curiosity also has confirmed seasonal increases of methane in the Martian atmosphere. Researchers say they can't rule out a biological source.

Curiosity has been drilling since 2013. It previously found hints of methane and organic compounds, but these findings are the best evidence yet. More powerful spacecraft are needed to prove whether life ever existed on Mars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online