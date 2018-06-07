OLB target Zach Zimos recaps Arkansas visit on Recruiting Thursday

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos recapped his official visit to Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis received an offer from the Hogs on May 5. He also has offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, Purdue, California, Houston and others.

The June 3-5 official visit to Arkansas:

"Definitely exceed my expectations. Overall the coaching staff is really, really put well together and it's really exciting to see what they've done and how they all ended up at the same place. Just the overall feel for the atmosphere is awesome."

His mother's thoughts about Arkansas:

"She really loved it. She really felt like it's a good place for me to be at. If there's ever a time I get sick or something like that she knows they;re going to be right there. There's no worries for her so it's definitely good."

His father liked Arkansas:

"He knows that my dream is to play in the SEC football since a young age and knows this could be a good fit for me in the future possibly. He definitely loved the coaching staff."

Arkansas being the only Power 5 team in the state:

"It was just different. I know how the coaches hit on it. Like the football players of Arkansas are almost like celebrities."

Where Arkansas stands with him:

"Definitely at the top."