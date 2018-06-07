PHOTO: Plane slides off runway at Arkansas town's airport

A plane slid off the runway at the Springdale Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon before crashing into a fence.

The student pilot was taxiing down the runway, preparing to take off, when the plane went off the runway, according to James Hales, battalion chief with the Springdale Fire Department. Hales added a fence saved the plane from falling into a ditch.

Firefighters were called to the scene but blaze broke out, Hales said.

No one was injured.