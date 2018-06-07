Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 07, 2018, 12:16 p.m.

PHOTO: Plane slides off runway at Arkansas town's airport

By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

This article was published today at 10:55 a.m.

PHOTO BY SPENCER TIREY

A plane with a damaged wing is looked at Wednesday, June 6, 2018, before being hauled off the runway at the Springdale airport.



A plane slid off the runway at the Springdale Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon before crashing into a fence.

The student pilot was taxiing down the runway, preparing to take off, when the plane went off the runway, according to James Hales, battalion chief with the Springdale Fire Department. Hales added a fence saved the plane from falling into a ditch.

Firefighters were called to the scene but blaze broke out, Hales said.

No one was injured.

