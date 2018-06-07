Authorities: Woman faces murder charge after death of 24-week-old in central Arkansas

A woman whose 24-week-old baby died in central Arkansas will face a murder charge, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Benton Police Department, detectives were called to Saline Memorial Hospital on June 5 to investigate the death.

During the investigation, authorities told the medical call had originated from a nearby motel The release states that police believe Angela Miller injected methamphetamine at the motel before she gave birth.

SHe faces charges of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.