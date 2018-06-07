Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Woman faces murder charge after death of 24-week-old in central Arkansas
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 4:30 p.m.
A woman whose 24-week-old baby died in central Arkansas will face a murder charge, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Benton Police Department, detectives were called to Saline Memorial Hospital on June 5 to investigate the death.
During the investigation, authorities told the medical call had originated from a nearby motel The release states that police believe Angela Miller injected methamphetamine at the motel before she gave birth.
SHe faces charges of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Woman faces murder charge after death of 24-week-old in central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.