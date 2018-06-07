Police: After woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Little Rock, suspect arrested while working at McDonald's

A man accused of threatening a homeless woman with a knife then stealing her purse in downtown Little Rock was arrested as he was working at McDonald's early Thursday, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim told police that a man, later identified as Robert Watkins, approached her at 5:15 a.m. near the McDonald's at 701 Broadway. He pulled out a knife and said, "I'll stick you in the neck with it" before grabbing the purse off her shoulder and running behind a building, according to a police report.

Contents of the purse included $5, a roll of pennies worth 50 cents, a bottle of body spray and a leather wallet containing several identity documents, according to the report.

When the woman started yelling for help, several people reportedly told her they thought the robber worked at McDonald's.

Officers noted that they took the victim to the restaurant, and she positively identified Watkins as her attacker. Police searched him and found a homemade knife, a blue box cutter and two lighters, in addition to the belongings in the woman's purse, according to the report.

The 35-year-old North Little Rock resident was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Records show he remained there as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. No bail had been set.