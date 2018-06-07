Police release more details on North Little Rock crash that killed 12-year-old girl

North Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon released more information about a Wednesday crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Brandon L. Rogers, 29, of North Little Rock was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang involved in the collision, and 30-year-old Michael L. Scales of Little Rock was driving the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, a report states.

Officers were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Olive Street.

The report notes the Crown Victoria "was in two pieces," with its front — including the engine — in the westbound lanes of Riverfront and the rest was "wrapped around" a light pole on the street's concrete media.

Scales, 12-year-old Aniyah Dilworth and an unidentified 11-year-old boy were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police. Scales reportedly had "serious injuries," and Aniyah later died at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Aniyah was a passenger in the Crown Victoria, while the boy and 34-year-old Sherry Battles of Little Rock were riding in the Mustang, police said.

Rogers and Battles said they would seek medical treatment on their own, the report states.

Witnesses told authorities that the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed before the Crown Victoria hit the Mustang. According to their accounts, both cars hit trees and a sign post, and the Crown Victoria also hit a light pole.

At least 188 people have died in crashes on state roads this year, preliminary state police data shows.