Recruiting Thursday: OLB-DE Kendall Young talks Hog offer

Bentonville West linebacker/defensive end Kendall Young was on Recruiting Thursday to talk about his Arkansas offer he received after the Razorback Night Camp on Sunday.

Young, 6-5, 220, also has offers from Missouri, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, Army, Princeton, Rice, Texas State, Louisiana and Southeast Missouri State. He's the ninth in-state 2019 prospect to get an offer from Arkansas.

He and his mom's reaction to Arkansas offer:

"Me and my mom were really happy about it. Really happy about. Been waiting on it. She said said she's really proud of me. Proud of the work I've been putting in and I've come a long ways. She's just proud of me. Thank God."

Didn't playing basketball this past season and got stronger in weight room:

"When I had like a big tight end on me or like a big offensive lineman on me it was hard to shake a block and get a release and get my hands separated so after I got into the weight room I got stronger I was able to to get off of those big tight ends and big linemen."

Where Arkansas stands with him:

"They're definitely in top three."