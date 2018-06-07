Reward offered in postal fire

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information indicating that a May 27 fire at the Compton post office in Newton County was intentionally set.

The cause of the fire, which totally destroyed the post office, has been labeled "undetermined," according to a flier being distributed to Compton postal customers.

Glenn Wheeler, an investigator for the Newton County sheriff's office, said an Arkansas State Police dog was brought to the site of the fire on May 31 and found a spot where accelerants might have been used to start the fire. A sample from that area was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

"We're just waiting to hear back from the Crime Lab," said Wheeler.

Newton County Sheriff Keith Slape said the fire began in the lobby, which was always open. He said the modular building was constructed in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Compton postal customers can pick up their mail at the Ponca post office, 8 miles to the southwest. Both towns are in a mountainous area where many people still rely on what has become known as "snail mail."

The Ponca post office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The building's lobby is always open.

The reward will be given if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for the fire, according to the flier.

"Take no action to apprehend this person yourself," it reads.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1(877)876-2455 or the Newton County sheriff's office at (870)446-0205.

Amanda McMurrey, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Fort Worth, said arson of a post office could fall under several federal statutes, including:

• Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 844, Destruction of U.S. Government Property, may be punishable by imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years.

• Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1361, Malicious Mischief/Government Property or Contracts, may be punishable by a fine or imprisonment for not more than 10 years or both.

Metro on 06/07/2018