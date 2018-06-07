Roads funds in a ditch, state says

State highway officials have moved to prop up what is now nearly a $2.4 billion road construction program, which was supposed to be financed largely using proceeds from a statewide half-cent sales tax.

But those collections have consistently fallen below forecast. That, combined with the increased costs of a handful of projects, has led to an anticipated shortfall in the Connecting Arkansas Program, which is halfway through its 10-year life.

On Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway Commission accepted a recommendation to shift a total of $114 million to the voter-approved program focusing on regionally significant projects across the Arkansas.

The program has completed projects worth $408 million and totaling 56 miles so far. Another $299 million worth of projects totaling 30 miles is under construction. Nine projects totaling 67 miles and worth an estimated $999 million are scheduled for this year.

The money the commission shifted includes $28 million in additional federal funding the department is expected to receive this year and next, and $44 million that was set aside for bond repayments but has been determined to be unneeded.

The program also includes a mix of federal and state road construction money, but its main source of money is a temporary half-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2012 and which is in place for 10 years.

The projected shortfall came despite paring back at least four projects on U.S. 64, U.S. 65, U.S. 82 and U.S. 270.

The move, state highways officials say, is a microcosm of the financial problems facing the Arkansas road construction program, problems they see as grave enough that they have asked the commission to begin discussing what they have termed "managing the decline of the highway system."

"It's all coming to a head because revenue is not growing, whatever source you're talking about, whether it's revenue from the fuel tax or the half-cent sales tax," said Scott Bennett, the department director. "It's not growing, but the costs are growing."

One area that the state's revenue shortfall has hurt, agency officials believe, is in competitively awarded federal transportation grants. The department hasn't won any recently, including the latest round, called Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grants in which the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.5 billion for more than two dozen projects around the nation.

The projects that won included significant state or local investment.

Tennessee was awarded a $71.2 million grant to help pay for a $258 million project to improve a 5-mile section of Lamar Avenue in Memphis, considered a critical freight corridor. Tennessee raised fuel taxes last year to help finance it and other road construction projects.

The next round of federal grants, called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grants, will also award $1.5 billion before the end of the year.

Among the criteria that the federal transportation agency will consider is how much local or state money raised after Jan. 1, 2015, will be used in a project. The temporary half-cent sales tax, which began in 2013, doesn't count.

Still, the commission voted to apply for grants for three projects.

The Legislature, except for some stop-gap measures, hasn't displayed an appetite for raising significant revenue for road construction.

The department has said it needs an additional $140 million annually to preserve the 16,000-mile state highway system, which includes some widening in congested areas and some capital projects.

"The reality is there might not be additional money," Bennett told the commission. "Where are you going to go if you don't get additional revenue."

He gave them an overview of the system, the first of what is expected to be a series of discussions over the coming months to figure out the most effective way to spend the money it has.

One issue highlighted is how lightly traveled some state highways are. A two-lane state highway needs at least 4,000 vehicles daily to generate the fuel taxes needed to maintain it, and fully three-quarters of the road system is used by fewer vehicles than that. Of those, 3,697 road system miles are used by 500 or fewer vehicles daily.

Options to "manage the decline" are converting selected highways into gravel roads, reducing the level of design, requiring funding from cities or counties, or concentrating more attention on the Arkansas Primary Highway Network, which accounts for 50 percent of the state highway system but is used by 90 percent of the vehicles.

"We'll be a maintenance agency," said Tom Schueck, a commission member from Little Rock.

