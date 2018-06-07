Ryan joins Gowdy on Russia probe: FBI did nothing wrong

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed on Wednesday that the FBI did nothing wrong by using a confidential informant to contact members of Donald Trump's campaign as it investigated its ties to Russia, contradicting Trump's assertions of a broad conspiracy by federal law enforcement.

Separately, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that the legal team of special counsel Robert Mueller is "trying very, very hard to frame" the president.

Giuliani's comments, at a conference in Israel, further escalate the efforts of Trump and his lawyers to discredit the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, which is also examining whether Trump has obstructed justice.

Speaking at an investment conference in Tel Aviv hosted by the Globes newspaper, Giuliani echoed Trump's claim that Mueller's team is dominated by Democrats who are out to get him. And then Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, suggested the team is going to extraordinary lengths to do so.

"They are a group of 13 highly partisan Democrats that make up the Mueller team -- excluding him -- are trying very, very hard to frame him, to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong," Giuliani said, according to a video of the event.

Giuliani also repeated a claim made last weekend that Trump could pardon himself of any federal crimes.

"Does he have the power to do it? Yes," Giuliani said. "Is he going to do it? No. He's not going to do it. ... He's innocent. He hasn't done anything wrong."

Ryan issued a careful warning about the idea of Trump pardoning himself. Trump said he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself if it were necessary -- which Trump says it won't be, because "I have done nothing wrong."

"I don't know the technical answer to that question, but I think obviously the answer is he shouldn't," Ryan told reporters. "And no one is above the law."

Ryan's warning is another sign that the president is starting to face trouble on Capitol Hill with members of his own party. From international trade and China to immigration and the conduct of his Cabinet, at least some Republicans are beginning to dissent.

But for Republicans, no issue is more divisive than the Justice Department probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has seized on the disclosure of the use of an informant to claim, without evidence, that federal law enforcement officials had improperly placed a spy in his campaign "for political purposes."

Ryan became the highest-ranking Republican to throw cold water on that interpretation, which Democrats and former high-level law enforcement officials have claimed is part of an unrelenting effort to discredit the ongoing investigation into Trump and his campaign. Ryan backed Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who led the House's politically charged investigation into the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, but infuriated some Republican partisans by rebuffing Trump on "Spygate."

"Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate, but we have more digging to do," Ryan told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

Gowdy and Ryan were among a small group of congressional leaders briefed on the informant late last month by top officials from the FBI, Justice Department and the office of the director of national intelligence. The unusual meeting came after Trump intervened on behalf of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the Intelligence Committee chairman, who was demanding information related to the informant.

Ryan has encouraged Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and one of House Republicans' most experienced investigators, to help calm tensions between Nunes and the Justice Department. The two sides have repeatedly clashed as Nunes, a close ally of the president, has demanded greater and greater access to sensitive case files.

Democrats emerged from the highly secretive briefing saying that they had seen "no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a 'spy' in the Trump campaign, or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols." But Gowdy was the first Republican to break ranks a few days later, when he said on Fox News that the agency had acted properly.

"I think when the president finds out what happened, he is going to be not just fine, he is going to be glad that we have an FBI that took seriously what they heard," Gowdy said.

He added: "I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; by John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick and Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press.

