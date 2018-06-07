State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Excellent
CLEAR;Good;Good;Poor;Good
CONWAY;Good;Good;Good;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Good;Excellent;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Good;Good;Fair
MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good
NORRELL;Good;--;Good;Fair
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Fair;Good;Good
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Good;Good;Poor
SUNSET;Good;Excellent;Good;Fair
VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--
WILLASTEIN;Fair;Excellent;--;--
WINONA;Good;Excellent;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Good;Good;Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Excellent;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Increased generation starting today will activate two units in the afternoon hours. This will be for about six hours each afternoon. For fly fishing, soft hackles, hare's ear, pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are productive. Hot pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jig heads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;--;--;--;--
WHITE RIVER The river level has been low, and with only two generators running. Rainbow trout are biting PowerBait and shrimp. Brown trout, including a reported 24-inch brownie, have been hitting stickbaits.
NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Good;Fair
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER Rainbow trout are biting PowerBait, nightcrawlers and waxworms. One angler weighed a 4.3-pound rainbow Saturday at Beaver Dam Store. Fishing is good upstream from Parker Bottoms in the Trophy Management Area, Campground C, Riverview walk-in areas and the turnaround. Nymphs and midges are working well along with white or olive PJ Jigs. Stocking occurred last week and fly fishermen report good numbers. Typical good lures in this area are gold and silver Colorado spoons, red and gold Buoyant Spoons and Flicker Shad in Pro Series Nos. 4 and 5. Good PowerBait colors are white, red, orange, yellow chartreuse and peach. Good flies are pheasant tails, midges in blue dun, black, olive, hare's ear, tungsten Copper Johns, WD-40s, Trout Magnets and San Juan worms.
FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor
SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Fair;Fair
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CROWN;Fair;Good;Poor;Good
SPRING RIVER Lots of bugs are hatching. Rainbow trout are biting bead-head nymphs like a pheasant tail or hare's ear in sizes 10-12. Bigger trout are biting Woolly Buggers in olive and brown. Hot pink Trout Magnets are always productive for catching trout and smallmouth bass on the Spring River.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;Good;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Fair;Good
GREESON;Good;--;--;Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Poor;Fair;Poor;Poor
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--
DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Fair
HAMILTON;--;Good;--;--
NIMROD;Good;Good;Good;Excellent
OUACHITA;--;Good;--;--
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching limits using PowerBaits, waxworms, mealworms, redworms, and corn fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Spin fishermen casting small jigs, Super Dupers and Little Cleos in silver or white are catching limits of trout in current and slack water. Fly fishermen can still access areas that hold good numbers of rainbow trout and can be successful presenting Trout Magnets in white or pink, micro-jigs in black or San Juan worms in red or hot pink with a strike indicator. Crappie are being caught on small jigs and live minnows around rock structure and sandbars close to the main river channel.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Fair;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);Good;Excellent;Excellent;Poor
BEAR CREEK;Good;Good;--;Good
CANE CREEK;Good;Excellent;Fair;--
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;Fair;--;--;Poor
Sports on 06/07/2018
Print Headline: State fishing report
