Home / Latest News /
Style: Women’s studies and more
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
It’s the middle of the summer movie season (if not the middle of actual summer) and the big movie hitting town this week is a documentary? Well, maybe. As our Philip Martin explains in his review, directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s RBG, a bio-documentary of 85-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has generated as much pre-opening interest from readers as any release this year. People wanted to know when it was opening — or if they had missed it! But they haven’t, the refreshingly sober examination of Ginsburg, her legal legacy and unlikely transformation into a pop culture icon opens this week.
And speaking of, uh, feminism, I guess, Gary Ross’ Ocean’s 8, which features a high-powered cast of A-list actresses in a heist movie, also opens this week. Dan Lybarger watched Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, et. al. go through their paces and has a report. He also took in the creepy Hereditary. Meanwhile Piers Marchant returns to our pages (more about that next week) with a review of Hotel Artemis, yet another future-set sci-fi thriller with noirish overtones and a great cast that includes the never unwelcome Jodie Foster.
Oh, and we almost forget that First Reformed — lauded in some quarters as the best film of the year so far and a stunning comeback for Taxi Driver writer/American Gigolo director Paul Schrader — is also opening. Plus Karen Martin on home video.
All in the Style section of Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Women’s studies and more
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.