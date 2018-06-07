Style: Women’s studies and more

It’s the middle of the summer movie season (if not the middle of actual summer) and the big movie hitting town this week is a documentary? Well, maybe. As our Philip Martin explains in his review, directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s RBG, a bio-documentary of 85-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has generated as much pre-opening interest from readers as any release this year. People wanted to know when it was opening — or if they had missed it! But they haven’t, the refreshingly sober examination of Ginsburg, her legal legacy and unlikely transformation into a pop culture icon opens this week.

And speaking of, uh, feminism, I guess, Gary Ross’ Ocean’s 8, which features a high-powered cast of A-list actresses in a heist movie, also opens this week. Dan Lybarger watched Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, et. al. go through their paces and has a report. He also took in the creepy Hereditary. Meanwhile Piers Marchant returns to our pages (more about that next week) with a review of Hotel Artemis, yet another future-set sci-fi thriller with noirish overtones and a great cast that includes the never unwelcome Jodie Foster.

Oh, and we almost forget that First Reformed — lauded in some quarters as the best film of the year so far and a stunning comeback for Taxi Driver writer/American Gigolo director Paul Schrader — is also opening. Plus Karen Martin on home video.

