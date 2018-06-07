Trump cuts drug term

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" was the Twitter response from Kardashian West.

Alice Marie Johnson was released from federal prison hours after her life sentence was commuted.

Footage from Alabama news station WVTM-13 shows Johnson running toward her family, throwing her arms open wide and embracing them in front of a crowd of onlookers.

Johnson, 63, spent more than two decades behind bars and was not eligible for parole.

The White House said Johnson "has accepted responsibility for her past behavior" and has been a model prisoner, working hard to rehabilitate herself and serve as a mentor to fellow inmates. It said that Johnson's warden, case manager, and vocational training instructor had written letters in support of her clemency.

"While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance," according to a statement from the office of White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Kardashian West expressed gratitude "to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment. ... Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

The commutation puts a renewed focus on the Trump administration's push for prison and sentencing changes, an effort that sometimes has clashed with the president's law-and-order approach, especially at the Justice Department. Trump has called for getting tougher on drug dealers, including suggesting some should receive the death penalty.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation involving more than a dozen people. The 1994 indictment describes dozens of deliveries and drug transactions, many involving Johnson.

She was sentenced to life in prison in 1997. Appeals court judges and the Supreme Court rejected her appeals. Court records show she has a motion pending for a reduction in her sentence, but federal prosecutors are opposed, saying in a court filing that the sentence is in accord with federal guidelines, based on the large quantity of drugs involved.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

A criminal justice advocacy site, CAN-DO, and one of Johnson's lawyers said a request for clemency was rejected when Barack Obama was president. The reasons are unclear.

A 1997 Associated Press story on Johnson's sentencing said she headed up a multimillion-dollar drug ring. But Memphis lawyer Michael Scholl, who filed the latest court documents in her request for a sentence reduction, said she was not a leader in the cocaine operation.

"What is the purpose of putting a lady with no prior criminal record, on a nonviolent drug offense, in jail for her entire life?" he said in a telephone interview. "She's a model inmate."

Scholl said Johnson has admitted her wrongdoing, which is borne out in letters she has written to U.S. District Judge Samuel Mays, who now oversees her case.

"Judge Mays I'm writing to you to express my deep remorse for the crime that I committed over 20 years ago. I made some bad choices which have not only affected my life, but have impacted my entire family," she said in a February 2017 letter in the court record.

In a hand-scrawled letter last June she wrote: "I'm a broken woman. More time in prison cannot accomplish more justice."

Kardashian West visited the White House in May to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, who is overseeing the administration's push to overhaul the nation's prison system. She also met with Trump in the Oval Office, a photograph of which the president released on Twitter.

