UA baseball commit looking to play football, too

— Ashdown sophomore Braylon Bishop is working hard to become a multi-sport athlete as a Razorback.

Bishop committed to play baseball at Arkansas late last year. He’s expected to be a three-year starter for Ashdown at quarterback and last Saturday he worked out at the position at the Natural State Elie Camp in Arkadelphia.

Bishop (6-0, 175 pounds) was able to throw in front of Coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock on Saturday. He plans to attend the Hogs’ quarterback and receiver camp on June 14.

“Just being able to say I got offered in both sports,” said Bishop of his pursuit to get in offer in football from Arkansas. “I don’t want to end on just one offer.”

His arm strength isn’t in question after being clocked at 88 mph on the radar from the outfield. He showed a nice arm and touch on Saturday.

Bishop completed 31 of 68 passes for 411 yards, 2 touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while playing four games on varsity last year.

He comes from an athletic family. An older brother, Tahjnick Bishop, is a sophomore cornerback at Louisiana-Monroe while cousin LaDarrius Bishop is a freshman cornerback at Arkansas, cousin Jaden Hill is signed to pitch for LSU's baseball team and his older brother Cedrick Harris played baseball at LSU.

Ashdown Coach Matt Richard believes Braylon as a huge upside.

“He is going to end up looking and running like LaDarrius Bishop and throwing it like Jaden Hill,” Richardson said.

Despite only being a sophomore, Bishop, who bats and throws left-handed, is excited to lead the Panthers this fall.

“I’ve always kind of been a leader with my group because I was always one of the best players,” Bishop said.

Bishop has a strong work ethic, Richardson said.

“I have seen him put in three workouts a day on multiple occasions,” Richardson said. “He loves the weight room. Ashdown has a bright future with him at QB. But what’s great is that how good of a player he is, he is a better person.”

His decision be a Razorback was made easier when his cousin LaDarrius committed to play football for the Hogs a few days before his announcement.

“It really helped me with LaDarrius going there and being in-state really helped too, and I’ve always wanted to play for them,” Bishop said.

Bishop is confident he can play both sports as a Razorback.

“It was just take a little bit more focus,” Bishop said.