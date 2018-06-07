UCA spokeswoman, a former Little Rock TV anchor, resigning to form marketing firm

CONWAY — Christina Munoz Madsen, a former television anchor who became the University of Central Arkansas’ chief spokeswoman, is resigning at the end of August.

Madsen, the university’s associate vice president for communications, publications and marketing, says she will partner with Michelle Pugh to form Munoz Pugh, “a strategic marketing and communications firm focused on helping businesses navigate the ever-changing role communication plays on growing a business.”

She also will continue her work as “commercial talent” and as an independent consultant with Rodan+Fields, a California skin-care products company. Madsen has appeared in some television commercials for private businesses and was an anchor for Little Rock affiliate KATV before taking the UCA job in 2014.

Madsen, who submitted her resignation in a letter Thursday to UCA Chief of Staff Kelley Erstine, said she will work in a part-time role in July and August “to ensure a smooth transition” at the university. Aug. 31 is her last official day at the university. Her annual salary is $130,707.