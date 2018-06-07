Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, June 07, 2018, 8:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

UCA spokeswoman, a former Little Rock TV anchor, resigning to form marketing firm

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 6:51 p.m.

christina-munoz-madsen-is-shown-in-this-2017-file-photo

Christina Munoz Madsen is shown in this 2017 file photo.



CONWAY — Christina Munoz Madsen, a former television anchor who became the University of Central Arkansas’ chief spokeswoman, is resigning at the end of August.

Madsen, the university’s associate vice president for communications, publications and marketing, says she will partner with Michelle Pugh to form Munoz Pugh, “a strategic marketing and communications firm focused on helping businesses navigate the ever-changing role communication plays on growing a business.”

She also will continue her work as “commercial talent” and as an independent consultant with Rodan+Fields, a California skin-care products company. Madsen has appeared in some television commercials for private businesses and was an anchor for Little Rock affiliate KATV before taking the UCA job in 2014.

Madsen, who submitted her resignation in a letter Thursday to UCA Chief of Staff Kelley Erstine, said she will work in a part-time role in July and August “to ensure a smooth transition” at the university. Aug. 31 is her last official day at the university. Her annual salary is $130,707.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: UCA spokeswoman, a former Little Rock TV anchor, resigning to form marketing firm

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online