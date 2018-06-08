2020 athlete and Arkansas offer Jabari Small joins Recruiting Thursday

Class of 2020 athlete Jabari Small discussed his Arkansas offer after his performance at the Razorback Night Camp on Sunday on Recruiting Thursday.

Small, 5-10, 186 pounds, of Briarcrest Christian in Memphis also has offers from North Carolina, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Southern Mississippi.

Early offers:

"It means a lot. It shows they have confidence in me and they see something in me maybe they don't see right now but they see potential in the future."

Coaching staff being honest:

"They never told me anything that just led me on. They were always honest with me. They said they liked me at DB and they said they had to see me at running back to pul the trigger at running back and they didn't lie."

Where Arkansas stands:

"To be honest I love it. I took my first visit down in February. I loved it then. They're definitely at the top right now."

Another visit to Arkansas:

"Definitely going back down in the fall to catch a game with (Arkansas O-line target) Omari Thomas."