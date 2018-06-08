Alabama back and mother taking hard look at Hogs

Running back A'Monate Spivey and his mother Lateisha arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an unofficial visit and will leave on Saturday.

Spivey, 6-1, 207, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Cincinnati, Purdue and others. He detailed what he wanted to experience.

"Meeting the coaching staff first and most importantly, but also seeing the facilities and seeing the players and campus," Spivey said.

His speed and elusiveness helped him rush 74 times for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns for a 11-1 team that blew out most teams in the regular season before falling to McGill-Toolen 27-26 in overtime in the playoffs.

His mother has her own agenda during the visit.

"She wants to check out the educational side and if there is a family atmosphere," Spivey said.

Spivey is also being recruited by Traylor, who coached in East Texas for numerous years, including 15 at Gilmer where he had a 175-26 record and won three state championships.

“I feel like he’s real you know and he coached high school football so he connects with me differently,” said Spivey, who plans to announce his decision on August 20.