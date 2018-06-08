ALL-NWADG BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

ALL-NWADG TRACK
Boys Runner of the Year
CAMREN FISCHER
SCHOOL Fayetteville
CLASS Junior
HEIGHT 5-10
POSITION Distance runner
THE SCOOP Was the Class 7A boys state champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters during the state meet May 3 in Bryant. ... Broke a 7A-West Conference record when he ran the 800 in 1 minute, 55.06 seconds and broke the previous mark of 1:56.44 set by Fayetteville's Stephon Ferriel in 2006. It was the first time Fischer had ran the 800 in a meet this season. ... Had the state's best times in the 800, 1,600 (4:20.03) and the 3,200 (9:18.35). ... Traveled to meets in Texas and Kansas in order to run against other competition. ... Has already drawn attention from Stanford, Georgetown, Arkansas and Northern Arizona and hopes to reach out to more colleges in the summer.
DID YOU KNOW Fischer became the fourth male runner -- and first one in Class 7A -- to win all three distance races in a state meet since 2009, the year the Arkansas Activities Association began keeping the results of all the state meets on its website. He doesn't plan on doing it again next year, though. Instead, he will focus on the state record in either the 1,600 or 3,200.
QUOTABLE "Overall, it was a good year," Fischer said. "The times I produced weren't quite as fast as I was hoping, but in terms of the state of Arkansas, it was great. I was pleased with my state performance. We didn't get the state goal, but that gives us something to work on for next year.
"For myself, it was decent. I came away with some good PRs, but I would have liked better. Going into the 1,600 at the state meet, I had fresh legs, and I knew I would be fine. The 800 was going to be my toughest race because I knew Zerai Belai was going to run it, and he's my biggest competition in the 800. He pushed me, and it came down to the end. The 3,200 was just a good race for me that day."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
ALL-NWADG TRACK
Boys Athlete of the Year
MASON CLARK
SCHOOL Gentry
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 6-4
POSITION Throws
THE SCOOP Became a two-time Class 4A state champion in both the discus and the shot put. ... He trailed Ashdown's Chris French by almost 2 feet in the shot put before his final throw -- a personal-best 55 feet, 1 inch that was the state's best performance this year until the Meet of Champs. ... Won the state 4A discus title with back-to-back throws of 155-6 and beat his closest competitor by more than 17 feet. ... His personal best in the discus this spring was a throw of 157-2.5 during the War Eagle Invitational at Rogers Heritage, and he ranked third in the state overall. ... Was a starter on the offensive and defensive lines for Gentry's football team.
DID YOU KNOW Clark will continue throwing the shot put and the discus in college. He signed a national letter of intent with Missouri Southern in April. He was offered a scholarship after his performance during an indoor meet this winter at the Joplin campus.
QUOTABLE "In the state indoor meet, I didn't do as well in the shot put as I was hoping," Clark said. "I was coming off a 52-foot throw I had at MSSU during its meet. Going into the outdoor season, I wanted to prove I could do it again, but it just wasn't there until halfway through the season. Then I started hitting it more consistently. The discus was the same way.
"It just all worked out. At the state meet in Pocahontas, I just went for it on the last throw. I knew that if I went for a safe throw on my last attempt, I wouldn't have won it. I just went all out."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
ALL-NWADG TRACK
Boys Newcomer of the Year
J.P. RUTHERFORD
SCHOOL Providence Academy
CLASS Sophomore
HEIGHT 6-2
POSITION Sprints
THE SCOOP Rutherford ran the boys 200 meters in 22.17 seconds to win that event during the Heartland Christian Athletic Association meet held May 5 at Fayetteville Ramay Junior High. His time during that meet ranks fifth in the state in that event this spring. ... Also won the boys 100 meters that day in a respectable 11.03 seconds, then he won the high jump and finished second in the long jump during that meet. ... Just completed his third year as a student at Providence.
DID YOU KNOW Rutherford's performance at the HCAA meet also earned him something unexpected that day -- the opportunity to meet Fayetteville native and Olympic sprinter Wallace Spearmon, who was in attendance during the meet.
QUOTABLE "By the end of the season, I think I reached my goal," Rutherford said. "I did have a few hiccups along the way. I pulled a hamstring in early March and was off for 2 weeks, but I came back and finished as well as I could.
"I had been looking forward to that 200 race for most of the season. Throughout that day, I thought my team was a little down, so I needed to do something to amp them up, let them know we can finish strong. My dad was also there, so that gave me a boost. I decided to run my best, and that's what happened. When I saw that time, I was surprised. I had just beat my previous PR by about 0.3 seconds."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
ARKANSAS' BEST BOYS TRACK PERFORMANCES OF 2018
100
Travis McKnight, Pine Bluff -- 10.62
Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West -- 10.71
Jadyn Loudermilk, Bentonville High -- 10.79
Dandrea Green, Magnolia -- 10.81
Robert Whitfield, Jacksonville -- 10.84
Destine Scott, Little Rock Central -- 10.88
Cole Joyce, Bentonville High* -- 10.89
Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge -- 10.90
*-- denotes freshman who recorded this time during a junior high meet
200
Travis McKnight, Pine Bluff -- 21.49
Destine Scott, Little Rock Central -- 21.99
Sean Jamerson, Conway -- 22.03
Robert Whitfield, Jacksonville Lighthouse -- 22.11
J.P. Rutherford, Providence Academy -- 22.17
Devin Dougherty, Bentonville High -- 22.21
Dandrea Green, Magnolia -- 22.22
Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West -- 22.35
400
Kennedy Lightner, North Little Rock -- 48.08
James Milholen, Bentonville West -- 48.75
Devin Dougherty, Bentonville High -- 49.39
Tevin Eckwood, Springdale Har-Ber -- 49.51
Ethan Carney, Springdale Har-Ber -- 49.52
Ryan Johnson, Prescott -- 49.94
Weston Amos, Clinton -- 49.95
Eric Porter, Hot Springs -- 50.01
800
Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 1:55.06
Kyler O'Brien, Benton -- 1:55.84
Noah Eskew, Jessieville -- 1:57.30
Zerai Belai, Bentonville High -- 1:57.40
Colby Swecker, Lake Hamilton -- 1:57.83
Jadon Bartholomew, Springdale Har-Ber -- 1:58.44
Hector Hernandez, De Queen -- 1:58.46
Andrew Wood, Little Rock Christian -- 1:58.90
1,600
Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 4:20.03
Alex Zangara, Morrilton -- 4:22.91
Colby Swecker, Lake Hamilton -- 4:24.15
Coleman Wilson, Bentonville High -- 4:24.86
Dylan Douglas, Maumelle -- 4:25.83
Brett Borchert, Springdale Har-Ber -- 4:27.12
Chris Barrientos, Bryant -- 4:27.33
Daniel Graham, Bentonville High -- 4:28.58
3,200
Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 9:18.35
Chris Barrientos, Bryant -- 9:32.48
Dylan Douglas, Maumelle -- 9:36.48
Coleman Wilson, Bentonville High -- 9:46.19
Lukas Pabst, Bentonville High -- 9:47.81
Reuben Reina, Springdale Har-Ber -- 9:50.92
Andrew Straessle, Little Rock Catholic -- 9:50.97
Nicholas Lachance, Bentonville West -- 9:53.00
110 Hurdles
Dau'zhu Thomas, Pine Bluff -- 14.63
Cameron Collier, Texarkana -- 14.70
Austin Compton, Fayetteville -- 14.72
DJ Sturgis, Benton -- 14.74
Caleb Ruff, Pine Bluff -- 14.77
Tommy Grady, Conway -- 14.82
Shaka Bogan, Marion -- 14.83
Irijah Price, Texarkana -- 14.89
300 Hurdles
Tanner Manasco, De Queen -- 38.83
Adrian Block, Prescott -- 39.25
Austin Compton, Fayetteville -- 39.44
Tommy Grady, Conway -- 39.79
Deterrion Curtis, Camden Fairview -- 39.86
Kevin Fulton, Nettleton -- 40.05
Amarian Partee, Gosnell -- 40.11
Sebastian Frazier, Springdale High -- 40.21
4x100 Relay
Little Rock Central -- 42.29
(Tzion Saine, Keylin Holloway, Will Meredith, Destine Scott)
Crossett -- 42.38
Conway -- 42.58
Bentonville High -- 42.64
Batesville -- 42.64
Bentonville West -- 42.72
Riverview -- 42.85
Benton -- 42.90
4x400 Relay
North Little Rock -- 3:19.44
Lake Hamilton -- 3:22.23
Little Rock Central -- 3:22.50
Springdale Har-Ber -- 3:22.69
Maumelle -- 3:24.86
Bentonville West -- 3:26.10
Little Rock Parkview -- 3:26.51
Pea Ridge -- 3:27.41
4x800 Relay
Lake Hamilton -- 8:05.10
(Cody Weldon, Dylan Stephens, Skylar Davis, Colby Swecker)
Maumelle -- 8:05.24
Springdale Har-Ber -- 8:05.54
Vilonia -- 8:09.64
Bentonville High -- 8:10.91
Rogers High -- 8:14.45
Lake Hamilton -- 8:17.24
Fayetteville -- 8:20.94
Discus
Bryant Parlin, Bentonville High -- 163-9
Ryan Amador, Jonesboro -- 162-6
Mason Clark, Gentry -- 157-2.5
Elijah Ansley, Springdale Har-Ber -- 154-7
Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville High -- 154-5
Ryan Wallace, Fort Smith Southside -- 149-7
Oscar Daniels, Blytheville -- 146-0
Greg King, Pine Bluff -- 145-7
High Jump
Will Joyner, Nettleton -- 7-0
Taelon Peter, Russellville -- 6-9.25
Johnathan Jones, Little Rock Central -- 6-7
Timquorian Johnson, Stuttgart -- 6-6
Shamon Smith, Texarkana -- 6-5
Frank Morgan, Fayetteville -- 6-5
Several athletes tied -- 6-4
Long Jump
Torrence Tuberville, Nettleton -- 23-2.5
Carson Ricketts, Valley Springs -- 23-00.75
Demetrice Holliday, Batesville -- 23-0.5
Kyren Batey, Foreman -- 22-9
Cody Grey, Fayetteville -- 22-5.25
Devunte Kidd, El Dorado -- 22-4.75
Quincy Johnson, Pulaski Robinson -- 22-3
Malik Dunn, Texarkana -- 22-2
Pole Vault
Haze Farmer, Lake Hamilton -- 17-4
Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian -- 16-6
Michael Harris, Lake Hamilton -- 15-6
Thomas Hutchinson, Vilonia -- 15-2
Trace South, Farmington -- 14-6
Ryan Roark, Fayetteville -- 14-6
Sean Gouvion, Bentonville West -- 14-6
Carson Lenser, Vilonia -- 14-6
Shot Put
William Burgess, Lake Hamilton -- 55-7.5
Mason Clark, Gentry -- 55-1
Jaylon Coopwood, Earle -- 54-3
Chris French, Ashdown -- 53-10
Alzerio Williams, Forrest City -- 53-4.5
Bryant Parlin, Bentonville High -- 53-2.5
Korlin McKinney, Conway -- 50-9.5
Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville High -- 50-6.5
Triple Jump
Demetrice Holliday, Batesville -- 47-3
Stefan Banda, Bentonville West -- 46-7
Irijah Price, Texarkana -- 45-9
Tre Green, Ashdown -- 45-5
Derrell Brown, Osceola -- 45-4
Timquorian Johnson, Stuttgart -- 45-2
Draven Smith, Vilonia -- 45-1.75
Ryan Johnson, Prescott -- 45-1
ALL-STATE BOYS TRACK
Class 7A
Jadon Jackson^Bentonville West
Destine Scott^LR Central
Sean Jamerson^Conway
James Milholen^Bentonville West
Kennedy Lightner^North Little Rock
Camren Fischer^Fayetteville
Zerai Belai^Bentonville High
Coleman Wilson^Bentonville
Tommy Grady^Conway
Liam Alderson^Rogers Heritage
Austin Compton^Fayetteville
Johnathan Jones^LR Central
Frank Morgan^Fayetteville
Ty Graser^Rogers Heritage
Kaine Villarreal-Hurst^Bryant
Deontae Montgomery^North Little Rock
Cody Grey^Fayetteville
Stefan Banda^Bentonville West
Emmanuel Smith^Springdale Har-Ber
Bryant Parlin^Bentonville High
Korlin McKinney^Conway
Hayden Wiatrek^Bentonville High
Class 6A
Travis McKnight^Pine Bluff
Devunte Kidd^El Dorado
Malik Dunn^Texarkana
Knowledge Hood^Lake Hamilton
Caleb Ruff^Pine Bluff
Skylar Davis^Lake Hamilton
Kyler O'Brien^Benton
Colby Swecker^Lake Hamilton
Joseph Wittig^Greenwood
Omar Ramos^Lake Hamilton
DJ Sturgis^Benton
Dau'zhu Thomas^Pine Bluff
Cameron Collier^Texarkana
Taelon Peter^Russellville
Samon Smith^Texarkana
Haze Farmer^Lake Hamilton
Hunter Johnson^Lake Hamilton
Michael Harris^Lake Hamilton
Irijah Price^Texarkana
Jerrion Green^Jonesboro
Will Burgess^Lake Hamilton
Kyvin Carroll^Benton
Ryan Amador^Jonesboro
Greg King^Pine Bluff
Dylan Stephens^Lake Hamilton
Abraham Liera^Lake Hamilton
Class 5A
Asher Hamlin^Maumelle
Logan Davis^Maumelle
Philip Yount^Maumelle
Carter Reynolds^Maumelle
Bradley Miller^Maumelle
Elijah Hayes^Maumelle
Dandrea Green^Magnolia
Cedric Hall^Batesville
Daniel Collins^White Hall
Eric Porter^Hot Springs
Luke Berry^Vilonia
Hector Hernandez^De Queen
Andrew Wood^LR Christian
Dylan Douglas^Maumelle
Alex Zangara^Morrilton
Tanner Manasco^De Queen
Cooper McGhee^Alma
Kevin Fulton^Nettleton
JD Otts^Vilonia
Ethan Janski^Vilonia
Nick Lewis^Vilonia
Kent Luck^Vilonia
Draven Smith^Vilonia
Justice Hill^LR Christian
Thomas Hutchison^Vilonia
Trace South^Farmington
Torrence Tuberville^Nettleton
Demetrice Holliday^Batesville
Michael Powell^Clarksville
Tyler Rosten^Paragould
Malik Beasley^De Queen
Rhiley Herring^Magnolia
Class 4A
JaQuan Dunaway^Heber Springs
DeAndre Webb^Crossett
Michael Thompson^Crossett
Joe Schroeder^Shiloh Christian
Connor Escajeda^Pea Ridge
Kendall Townsley^Cave City
Shaed Cates^Pea Ridge
Parker Ables^Heber Springs
Luke Walling^Cave City
Tre Green^Ashdown
Jordan White^Nashville
Brian Lemm^Pocahontas
Ahman Johnson^Fountain Lake
Cole Huddleston^Waldron
Kalob Carpenter^Nashville
Quincy Johnson^Pulaski Robinson
Mason Ford^Waldron
Mason Clark^Gentry
Chris French^Ashdown
Camron Russell^Monticello
Class 3A
Troy Roberts^McGehee
Paxton Barnett^Elkins
Derrell Brown^Osceola
Ryan Johnson^Prescott
Jalen Irby^McGehee
Nate Mallard^Piggott
Phillip Freppon^Bald Knob
Dylan Trapp^Rivercrest
Jordan Ashmore^Harding Academy
Kadarious Pearson^Prescott
Remington Bearden^Genoa Central
Trey Rucker^Prescott
Bernie Gonzalez^Prescott
Tywan Thompson^Prescott
Quontravius Caldwell^Prescott
Jake Carter^Jessieville
Aaron Combs^Jessieville
BJ Holloway^Jessieville
Landon Daley^Jessieville
Dewayne Williams^Lake Village
Adrian Block^Prescott
Takeon Holliday^Junction City
Jalen Davis^Junction City
Noah Eskew^Jessieville
Connor Jackson^Manila
Weston Amos^Clinton
Caedmon Kyles^Genoa Central
Russell Mitchell^Kipp Delta Collegiate
Larry Peters^Prescott
Braden Lyons^Glen Rose
Jared Rogers^Glen Rose
Mathew Clark^Glen Rose
JT Towers^Glen Rose
Class 2A
Robert Whitfield^Jacksonville Lighthouse
Malik Chavis^Rison
O'Jushua Bunting^Earle
Brendan Wincheser^Parkers Chapel
Alex Coleman^Earle
Dakota Smith^Palestine-Wheatley
Fischer Miller^Sloan-Hendrix
Anthonty Puerta^Salem
Brady Pascoe^Conway Christian
Devante MckInney^Earle
Tyrekus Davis^Lafayette County
Brian Smith^Parkers Chapel
Cannon Morgan^Parkers Chapel
Caleb Jacobs^Parkers Chapel
Jaylile Georger^Earle
Donerious Crowder^Earle
Lee'Andrew Millow^Earle
Nazereth Allen^Earle
William Mims^Magnet Cove
Gabriel Stephens^Magnet Cove
Jaryd McJunkins^Magnet Cove
Eben Thomason^Magnet Cove
Kentarius Allen^Marked Tree
Malik Cartwright^Clarendon
Simon Whisenhunt^Caddo Hills
Chandler West^Caddo Hills
Kyren Batey^Foreman
Kalil Johnson^Clarendon
Jaylon Coopwood^Earle
Michael Dillon^England
Christian Duggan^Caddo Hills
Trenton Barber^Magnet Cove
Class 1A
Luke Forga^Mount Ida
Keyon Williams^Maumelle Charter
Cameron Lee^Mineral Springs
Griffin Smith^Southside Bee Branch
Cross Hughes^Acorn
Taylor Haisman^Decatur
Storm Skyrme^The New School
Adam Bruce^Trinity Christian
Jakob Martin^Trinity Christian
Tristan May^Midland
Rhett Nelson^Trinity Christian
Johnny Brandon^Decatur
Seth Rich^Decatur
David Davila^Decatur
Cayden Bingham^Decatur
Corey Griffin^Emerson
Peyton Hadden^Mineral Springs
Colton Youngblood^Trinity Christian
Reid Fellers^Trinity Christian
Keagen Tharp^Midland
Josh Gay^Midland
Rickey Walker^Mineral Springs
Luke Lane^Western Grove
Ben Kaczmarek^Trinity Christian
