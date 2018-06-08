ALL-NWADG BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

ALL-NWADG TRACK

Boys Runner of the Year

CAMREN FISCHER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

POSITION Distance runner

THE SCOOP Was the Class 7A boys state champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters during the state meet May 3 in Bryant. ... Broke a 7A-West Conference record when he ran the 800 in 1 minute, 55.06 seconds and broke the previous mark of 1:56.44 set by Fayetteville's Stephon Ferriel in 2006. It was the first time Fischer had ran the 800 in a meet this season. ... Had the state's best times in the 800, 1,600 (4:20.03) and the 3,200 (9:18.35). ... Traveled to meets in Texas and Kansas in order to run against other competition. ... Has already drawn attention from Stanford, Georgetown, Arkansas and Northern Arizona and hopes to reach out to more colleges in the summer.

DID YOU KNOW Fischer became the fourth male runner -- and first one in Class 7A -- to win all three distance races in a state meet since 2009, the year the Arkansas Activities Association began keeping the results of all the state meets on its website. He doesn't plan on doing it again next year, though. Instead, he will focus on the state record in either the 1,600 or 3,200.

QUOTABLE "Overall, it was a good year," Fischer said. "The times I produced weren't quite as fast as I was hoping, but in terms of the state of Arkansas, it was great. I was pleased with my state performance. We didn't get the state goal, but that gives us something to work on for next year.

"For myself, it was decent. I came away with some good PRs, but I would have liked better. Going into the 1,600 at the state meet, I had fresh legs, and I knew I would be fine. The 800 was going to be my toughest race because I knew Zerai Belai was going to run it, and he's my biggest competition in the 800. He pushed me, and it came down to the end. The 3,200 was just a good race for me that day."

-- Henry Apple

ALL-NWADG TRACK

Boys Athlete of the Year

MASON CLARK

SCHOOL Gentry

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

POSITION Throws

THE SCOOP Became a two-time Class 4A state champion in both the discus and the shot put. ... He trailed Ashdown's Chris French by almost 2 feet in the shot put before his final throw -- a personal-best 55 feet, 1 inch that was the state's best performance this year until the Meet of Champs. ... Won the state 4A discus title with back-to-back throws of 155-6 and beat his closest competitor by more than 17 feet. ... His personal best in the discus this spring was a throw of 157-2.5 during the War Eagle Invitational at Rogers Heritage, and he ranked third in the state overall. ... Was a starter on the offensive and defensive lines for Gentry's football team.

DID YOU KNOW Clark will continue throwing the shot put and the discus in college. He signed a national letter of intent with Missouri Southern in April. He was offered a scholarship after his performance during an indoor meet this winter at the Joplin campus.

QUOTABLE "In the state indoor meet, I didn't do as well in the shot put as I was hoping," Clark said. "I was coming off a 52-foot throw I had at MSSU during its meet. Going into the outdoor season, I wanted to prove I could do it again, but it just wasn't there until halfway through the season. Then I started hitting it more consistently. The discus was the same way.

"It just all worked out. At the state meet in Pocahontas, I just went for it on the last throw. I knew that if I went for a safe throw on my last attempt, I wouldn't have won it. I just went all out."

-- Henry Apple

ALL-NWADG TRACK

Boys Newcomer of the Year

J.P. RUTHERFORD

SCHOOL Providence Academy

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-2

POSITION Sprints

THE SCOOP Rutherford ran the boys 200 meters in 22.17 seconds to win that event during the Heartland Christian Athletic Association meet held May 5 at Fayetteville Ramay Junior High. His time during that meet ranks fifth in the state in that event this spring. ... Also won the boys 100 meters that day in a respectable 11.03 seconds, then he won the high jump and finished second in the long jump during that meet. ... Just completed his third year as a student at Providence.

DID YOU KNOW Rutherford's performance at the HCAA meet also earned him something unexpected that day -- the opportunity to meet Fayetteville native and Olympic sprinter Wallace Spearmon, who was in attendance during the meet.

QUOTABLE "By the end of the season, I think I reached my goal," Rutherford said. "I did have a few hiccups along the way. I pulled a hamstring in early March and was off for 2 weeks, but I came back and finished as well as I could.

"I had been looking forward to that 200 race for most of the season. Throughout that day, I thought my team was a little down, so I needed to do something to amp them up, let them know we can finish strong. My dad was also there, so that gave me a boost. I decided to run my best, and that's what happened. When I saw that time, I was surprised. I had just beat my previous PR by about 0.3 seconds."

-- Henry Apple

ARKANSAS' BEST BOYS TRACK PERFORMANCES OF 2018

100

Travis McKnight, Pine Bluff -- 10.62

Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West -- 10.71

Jadyn Loudermilk, Bentonville High -- 10.79

Dandrea Green, Magnolia -- 10.81

Robert Whitfield, Jacksonville -- 10.84

Destine Scott, Little Rock Central -- 10.88

Cole Joyce, Bentonville High* -- 10.89

Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge -- 10.90

*-- denotes freshman who recorded this time during a junior high meet

200

Travis McKnight, Pine Bluff -- 21.49

Destine Scott, Little Rock Central -- 21.99

Sean Jamerson, Conway -- 22.03

Robert Whitfield, Jacksonville Lighthouse -- 22.11

J.P. Rutherford, Providence Academy -- 22.17

Devin Dougherty, Bentonville High -- 22.21

Dandrea Green, Magnolia -- 22.22

Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West -- 22.35

400

Kennedy Lightner, North Little Rock -- 48.08

James Milholen, Bentonville West -- 48.75

Devin Dougherty, Bentonville High -- 49.39

Tevin Eckwood, Springdale Har-Ber -- 49.51

Ethan Carney, Springdale Har-Ber -- 49.52

Ryan Johnson, Prescott -- 49.94

Weston Amos, Clinton -- 49.95

Eric Porter, Hot Springs -- 50.01

800

Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 1:55.06

Kyler O'Brien, Benton -- 1:55.84

Noah Eskew, Jessieville -- 1:57.30

Zerai Belai, Bentonville High -- 1:57.40

Colby Swecker, Lake Hamilton -- 1:57.83

Jadon Bartholomew, Springdale Har-Ber -- 1:58.44

Hector Hernandez, De Queen -- 1:58.46

Andrew Wood, Little Rock Christian -- 1:58.90

1,600

Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 4:20.03

Alex Zangara, Morrilton -- 4:22.91

Colby Swecker, Lake Hamilton -- 4:24.15

Coleman Wilson, Bentonville High -- 4:24.86

Dylan Douglas, Maumelle -- 4:25.83

Brett Borchert, Springdale Har-Ber -- 4:27.12

Chris Barrientos, Bryant -- 4:27.33

Daniel Graham, Bentonville High -- 4:28.58

3,200

Camren Fischer, Fayetteville -- 9:18.35

Chris Barrientos, Bryant -- 9:32.48

Dylan Douglas, Maumelle -- 9:36.48

Coleman Wilson, Bentonville High -- 9:46.19

Lukas Pabst, Bentonville High -- 9:47.81

Reuben Reina, Springdale Har-Ber -- 9:50.92

Andrew Straessle, Little Rock Catholic -- 9:50.97

Nicholas Lachance, Bentonville West -- 9:53.00

110 Hurdles

Dau'zhu Thomas, Pine Bluff -- 14.63

Cameron Collier, Texarkana -- 14.70

Austin Compton, Fayetteville -- 14.72

DJ Sturgis, Benton -- 14.74

Caleb Ruff, Pine Bluff -- 14.77

Tommy Grady, Conway -- 14.82

Shaka Bogan, Marion -- 14.83

Irijah Price, Texarkana -- 14.89

300 Hurdles

Tanner Manasco, De Queen -- 38.83

Adrian Block, Prescott -- 39.25

Austin Compton, Fayetteville -- 39.44

Tommy Grady, Conway -- 39.79

Deterrion Curtis, Camden Fairview -- 39.86

Kevin Fulton, Nettleton -- 40.05

Amarian Partee, Gosnell -- 40.11

Sebastian Frazier, Springdale High -- 40.21

4x100 Relay

Little Rock Central -- 42.29

(Tzion Saine, Keylin Holloway, Will Meredith, Destine Scott)

Crossett -- 42.38

Conway -- 42.58

Bentonville High -- 42.64

Batesville -- 42.64

Bentonville West -- 42.72

Riverview -- 42.85

Benton -- 42.90

4x400 Relay

North Little Rock -- 3:19.44

Lake Hamilton -- 3:22.23

Little Rock Central -- 3:22.50

Springdale Har-Ber -- 3:22.69

Maumelle -- 3:24.86

Bentonville West -- 3:26.10

Little Rock Parkview -- 3:26.51

Pea Ridge -- 3:27.41

4x800 Relay

Lake Hamilton -- 8:05.10

(Cody Weldon, Dylan Stephens, Skylar Davis, Colby Swecker)

Maumelle -- 8:05.24

Springdale Har-Ber -- 8:05.54

Vilonia -- 8:09.64

Bentonville High -- 8:10.91

Rogers High -- 8:14.45

Lake Hamilton -- 8:17.24

Fayetteville -- 8:20.94

Discus

Bryant Parlin, Bentonville High -- 163-9

Ryan Amador, Jonesboro -- 162-6

Mason Clark, Gentry -- 157-2.5

Elijah Ansley, Springdale Har-Ber -- 154-7

Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville High -- 154-5

Ryan Wallace, Fort Smith Southside -- 149-7

Oscar Daniels, Blytheville -- 146-0

Greg King, Pine Bluff -- 145-7

High Jump

Will Joyner, Nettleton -- 7-0

Taelon Peter, Russellville -- 6-9.25

Johnathan Jones, Little Rock Central -- 6-7

Timquorian Johnson, Stuttgart -- 6-6

Shamon Smith, Texarkana -- 6-5

Frank Morgan, Fayetteville -- 6-5

Several athletes tied -- 6-4

Long Jump

Torrence Tuberville, Nettleton -- 23-2.5

Carson Ricketts, Valley Springs -- 23-00.75

Demetrice Holliday, Batesville -- 23-0.5

Kyren Batey, Foreman -- 22-9

Cody Grey, Fayetteville -- 22-5.25

Devunte Kidd, El Dorado -- 22-4.75

Quincy Johnson, Pulaski Robinson -- 22-3

Malik Dunn, Texarkana -- 22-2

Pole Vault

Haze Farmer, Lake Hamilton -- 17-4

Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian -- 16-6

Michael Harris, Lake Hamilton -- 15-6

Thomas Hutchinson, Vilonia -- 15-2

Trace South, Farmington -- 14-6

Ryan Roark, Fayetteville -- 14-6

Sean Gouvion, Bentonville West -- 14-6

Carson Lenser, Vilonia -- 14-6

Shot Put

William Burgess, Lake Hamilton -- 55-7.5

Mason Clark, Gentry -- 55-1

Jaylon Coopwood, Earle -- 54-3

Chris French, Ashdown -- 53-10

Alzerio Williams, Forrest City -- 53-4.5

Bryant Parlin, Bentonville High -- 53-2.5

Korlin McKinney, Conway -- 50-9.5

Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville High -- 50-6.5

Triple Jump

Demetrice Holliday, Batesville -- 47-3

Stefan Banda, Bentonville West -- 46-7

Irijah Price, Texarkana -- 45-9

Tre Green, Ashdown -- 45-5

Derrell Brown, Osceola -- 45-4

Timquorian Johnson, Stuttgart -- 45-2

Draven Smith, Vilonia -- 45-1.75

Ryan Johnson, Prescott -- 45-1

ALL-STATE BOYS TRACK

Class 7A

Jadon Jackson^Bentonville West

Destine Scott^LR Central

Sean Jamerson^Conway

James Milholen^Bentonville West

Kennedy Lightner^North Little Rock

Camren Fischer^Fayetteville

Zerai Belai^Bentonville High

Coleman Wilson^Bentonville

Tommy Grady^Conway

Liam Alderson^Rogers Heritage

Austin Compton^Fayetteville

Johnathan Jones^LR Central

Frank Morgan^Fayetteville

Ty Graser^Rogers Heritage

Kaine Villarreal-Hurst^Bryant

Deontae Montgomery^North Little Rock

Cody Grey^Fayetteville

Stefan Banda^Bentonville West

Emmanuel Smith^Springdale Har-Ber

Bryant Parlin^Bentonville High

Korlin McKinney^Conway

Hayden Wiatrek^Bentonville High

Class 6A

Travis McKnight^Pine Bluff

Devunte Kidd^El Dorado

Malik Dunn^Texarkana

Knowledge Hood^Lake Hamilton

Caleb Ruff^Pine Bluff

Skylar Davis^Lake Hamilton

Kyler O'Brien^Benton

Colby Swecker^Lake Hamilton

Joseph Wittig^Greenwood

Omar Ramos^Lake Hamilton

DJ Sturgis^Benton

Dau'zhu Thomas^Pine Bluff

Cameron Collier^Texarkana

Taelon Peter^Russellville

Samon Smith^Texarkana

Haze Farmer^Lake Hamilton

Hunter Johnson^Lake Hamilton

Michael Harris^Lake Hamilton

Irijah Price^Texarkana

Jerrion Green^Jonesboro

Will Burgess^Lake Hamilton

Kyvin Carroll^Benton

Ryan Amador^Jonesboro

Greg King^Pine Bluff

Dylan Stephens^Lake Hamilton

Abraham Liera^Lake Hamilton

Class 5A

Asher Hamlin^Maumelle

Logan Davis^Maumelle

Philip Yount^Maumelle

Carter Reynolds^Maumelle

Bradley Miller^Maumelle

Elijah Hayes^Maumelle

Dandrea Green^Magnolia

Cedric Hall^Batesville

Daniel Collins^White Hall

Eric Porter^Hot Springs

Luke Berry^Vilonia

Hector Hernandez^De Queen

Andrew Wood^LR Christian

Dylan Douglas^Maumelle

Alex Zangara^Morrilton

Tanner Manasco^De Queen

Cooper McGhee^Alma

Kevin Fulton^Nettleton

JD Otts^Vilonia

Ethan Janski^Vilonia

Nick Lewis^Vilonia

Kent Luck^Vilonia

Draven Smith^Vilonia

Justice Hill^LR Christian

Thomas Hutchison^Vilonia

Trace South^Farmington

Torrence Tuberville^Nettleton

Demetrice Holliday^Batesville

Michael Powell^Clarksville

Tyler Rosten^Paragould

Malik Beasley^De Queen

Rhiley Herring^Magnolia

Class 4A

JaQuan Dunaway^Heber Springs

DeAndre Webb^Crossett

Michael Thompson^Crossett

Joe Schroeder^Shiloh Christian

Connor Escajeda^Pea Ridge

Kendall Townsley^Cave City

Shaed Cates^Pea Ridge

Parker Ables^Heber Springs

Luke Walling^Cave City

Tre Green^Ashdown

Jordan White^Nashville

Brian Lemm^Pocahontas

Ahman Johnson^Fountain Lake

Cole Huddleston^Waldron

Kalob Carpenter^Nashville

Quincy Johnson^Pulaski Robinson

Mason Ford^Waldron

Mason Clark^Gentry

Chris French^Ashdown

Camron Russell^Monticello

Class 3A

Troy Roberts^McGehee

Paxton Barnett^Elkins

Derrell Brown^Osceola

Ryan Johnson^Prescott

Jalen Irby^McGehee

Nate Mallard^Piggott

Phillip Freppon^Bald Knob

Dylan Trapp^Rivercrest

Jordan Ashmore^Harding Academy

Kadarious Pearson^Prescott

Remington Bearden^Genoa Central

Trey Rucker^Prescott

Bernie Gonzalez^Prescott

Tywan Thompson^Prescott

Quontravius Caldwell^Prescott

Jake Carter^Jessieville

Aaron Combs^Jessieville

BJ Holloway^Jessieville

Landon Daley^Jessieville

Dewayne Williams^Lake Village

Adrian Block^Prescott

Takeon Holliday^Junction City

Jalen Davis^Junction City

Noah Eskew^Jessieville

Connor Jackson^Manila

Weston Amos^Clinton

Caedmon Kyles^Genoa Central

Russell Mitchell^Kipp Delta Collegiate

Larry Peters^Prescott

Braden Lyons^Glen Rose

Jared Rogers^Glen Rose

Mathew Clark^Glen Rose

JT Towers^Glen Rose

Class 2A

Robert Whitfield^Jacksonville Lighthouse

Malik Chavis^Rison

O'Jushua Bunting^Earle

Brendan Wincheser^Parkers Chapel

Alex Coleman^Earle

Dakota Smith^Palestine-Wheatley

Fischer Miller^Sloan-Hendrix

Anthonty Puerta^Salem

Brady Pascoe^Conway Christian

Devante MckInney^Earle

Tyrekus Davis^Lafayette County

Brian Smith^Parkers Chapel

Cannon Morgan^Parkers Chapel

Caleb Jacobs^Parkers Chapel

Jaylile Georger^Earle

Donerious Crowder^Earle

Lee'Andrew Millow^Earle

Nazereth Allen^Earle

William Mims^Magnet Cove

Gabriel Stephens^Magnet Cove

Jaryd McJunkins^Magnet Cove

Eben Thomason^Magnet Cove

Kentarius Allen^Marked Tree

Malik Cartwright^Clarendon

Simon Whisenhunt^Caddo Hills

Chandler West^Caddo Hills

Kyren Batey^Foreman

Kalil Johnson^Clarendon

Jaylon Coopwood^Earle

Michael Dillon^England

Christian Duggan^Caddo Hills

Trenton Barber^Magnet Cove

Class 1A

Luke Forga^Mount Ida

Keyon Williams^Maumelle Charter

Cameron Lee^Mineral Springs

Griffin Smith^Southside Bee Branch

Cross Hughes^Acorn

Taylor Haisman^Decatur

Storm Skyrme^The New School

Adam Bruce^Trinity Christian

Jakob Martin^Trinity Christian

Tristan May^Midland

Rhett Nelson^Trinity Christian

Johnny Brandon^Decatur

Seth Rich^Decatur

David Davila^Decatur

Cayden Bingham^Decatur

Corey Griffin^Emerson

Peyton Hadden^Mineral Springs

Colton Youngblood^Trinity Christian

Reid Fellers^Trinity Christian

Keagen Tharp^Midland

Josh Gay^Midland

Rickey Walker^Mineral Springs

Luke Lane^Western Grove

Ben Kaczmarek^Trinity Christian

