Arkansas inmate granted short leave from jail accused of returning with meth

A Baxter County inmate who was released from jail on a court-authorized absence has been charged with furnishing prohibited articles after smuggling meth back into the facility, authorities said.

Documents show that a circuit court judge granted 33-year-old Andrew Beyer a one-day leave in a written order filed with the circuit clerk June 1. The order did not specify the reason for his release.

The Mountain Home resident was released from jail at 9 a.m. Monday and was to come back at 3 p.m. that same day, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

After he returned, inmates told deputies that Beyer had brought back meth by hiding it in a body cavity. They also accused him of sharing the drug with another person in his cell.

A judge authorized his arrest at the conclusion of deputies' investigation.

Beyer, who has been booked into the jail 12 times since 2015, had been in custody since April 25 on charges of probation violation and not paying child support, records show.