Arkansas man charged with murder in Walmart shooting
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.
TRUMANN — An Arkansas man has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping after police say he held his ex-wife at gunpoint outside a Walmart and fatally shot a man who tried to intervene.
The Jonesboro Sun reports that 22-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo was charged Thursday in Poinsett County Circuit Court.
Police Chief Chad Henson says officers saw 21-year-old Faith Morgan leave the Trumann Walmart with Urrabazo on April 23 when he held a gun to her head.
Henson says 35-year-old Robert Highfill tried disarming Urrabazo, which officers advised against. Urrabazo shot and killed Highfill, who is Morgan's uncle.
Urrabazo is being held at Craighead County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.
Trumann is a town about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.
