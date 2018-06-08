Arkansas woman killed after car hits embankment, flips twice

An Arkansas woman was killed and another person was injured Thursday after a vehicle hit an embankment and flipped while traveling on a state highway in Polk County, according to a preliminary crash report.

Arkansas State Police said Arthur Branson, 49, of Wichita, Kan. was driving a 2005 Jeep west on Arkansas 8 at 2:30 p.m. near Big Fork when Branson lot control of the vehicle in a curve and drove off the left side of the road.

The Jeep hit a driveway embankment and flipped twice before coming to a stop, according to the report.

A passenger, Sheryll Edwards, 52, of Mount Ida, was killed, and Branson was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs to be treated for his injuries, authorities said.

Road conditions were described as clear and dry.

At least 188 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.