Burglary at west Little Rock pizza restaurant caused $1,000 in damage, police say

Little Rock police are investigating after burglars caused an estimated $1,000 in damage at a pizza restaurant in west Little Rock, according to a report.

Authorities said the break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday at Shotgun Dan's Pizza, 10923 W. Markham St.

Surveillance footage from the business reportedly shows that two black males walked to the back of the building and turned off the air conditioning, which police surmised was because the assailants mistook it for the power supply. The two then walked to the front, where one intruder busted the entry door window with a crowbar.

The burglars went inside and broke a second window to enter the lobby. They also tried to break into the manager's office multiple times but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Before leaving, one of the burglars shook the front cash register and threw it on the ground. They left the business without taking anything.

One burglar had something white covering his face while wearing a black hoodie and jeans, according to surveillance footage. The other was wearing a white T-shirt, a red hoodie, jeans or sweat pants and something red over his face.

No arrests had been named at the time of the report.